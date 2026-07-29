Industry seeks clarity ahead of Indonesia’s national EV bike launch

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Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said that government’s long-delayed EV incentives would be tied to “the development of the national electric motorcycle and car projects.”
ndonesia’s plan to launch a national electric motorcycle brand within weeks is prompting industry players to seek clarity over the program, as the government moves to redirect long-delayed purchase incentives for electric vehicles to the new initiative.
President Prabowo Subianto has said that Indonesia would soon have its own two-wheeler EV brand as part of his ambition to build a domestic automotive industry capable of producing vehicles designed and manufactured by Indonesian engineers.
The new electric motorcycle brand and the company selected to manufacture it will be announced on Aug. 13, according to state asset fund Danantara chief technology officer Sigit Puji Santosa.
Sigit, who also serves as CEO of PT Pindad, denied that the state-owned defense manufacturer would be tasked with producing it, saying the company “had already been tasked” to develop a homegrown car brand.
“There will be a new brand, with the design by Indonesian engineers. The design and production will be ours,” Sigit said on Wednesday.
Read also: MoU signed for national car but questions remain on ‘ambitious’ project
State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed the government’s plan on July 21, describing the project as a strategic effort to strengthen domestic production and accelerate the transition of the country’s vehicle ecosystem toward renewables while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
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