Ministry flags Danantara, BPKP to solve delayed LRT City projects

A scale model of the LRT City transit-oriented development is displayed on Sept. 24, 2018, during the Indonesia Property Expo at the Jakarta Convention Center in Central Jakarta. (The Jakarta Post/David Caessarre)

The public housing minister is doubling down on protecting consumers of the delayed multi-project LRT City development, calling on stakeholders to suggest solutions while urging an investigative audit by the BPK to assess the actual condition of state-owned developer ACP.

T he Public Housing and Settlements Ministry is reaching out to multiple stakeholders, including state asset fund Danantara and the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP), to help resolve issues that have stalled the LRT City development project as public complaints mount.

Public Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait said he had met with BPKP head Muhammad Yusuf Ateh and Danantara COO Dony Oskaria to discuss the matter.

“We have asked thousands of [affected] people to document the chronology of events, terms of agreements and proposed solutions,” Maruarar said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kumparan.

The ministry has also held a meeting with the newly installed board directors of state-owned PT Adhi Commuter Properti (ACP), the developer of LRT City, to provide further details and potential solutions.

Maruarar previously announced that the ministry would launch an immediate investigation over grievances lodged by consumers, many of who have been waiting years for the completion of apartments strategically linked to the Greater Jakarta Light Rapid Transit (LRT).

Also known as the Jabodebek LRT, the rail network connects Jakarta with Bogor, Depok and Bekasi in West Java.

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“Consumer protection is a must, especially as there are some who have paid in full but have yet to receive their [apartment] units,” he said.