TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
When classrooms go empty
Prabowo’s approval rating sinks amid dissatisfaction with economy, politics

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
When classrooms go empty
Prabowo’s approval rating sinks amid dissatisfaction with economy, politics

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ministry flags Danantara, BPKP to solve delayed LRT City projects

The public housing minister is doubling down on protecting consumers of the delayed multi-project LRT City development, calling on stakeholders to suggest solutions while urging an investigative audit by the BPK to assess the actual condition of state-owned developer ACP.

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 29, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T11:53:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A scale model of the LRT City transit-oriented development is displayed on Sept. 24, 2018, during the Indonesia Property Expo at the Jakarta Convention Center in Central Jakarta. A scale model of the LRT City transit-oriented development is displayed on Sept. 24, 2018, during the Indonesia Property Expo at the Jakarta Convention Center in Central Jakarta. (The Jakarta Post/David Caessarre)

T

he Public Housing and Settlements Ministry is reaching out to multiple stakeholders, including state asset fund Danantara and the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP), to help resolve issues that have stalled the LRT City development project as public complaints mount.

Public Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait said he had met with BPKP head Muhammad Yusuf Ateh and Danantara COO Dony Oskaria to discuss the matter.

“We have asked thousands of [affected] people to document the chronology of events, terms of agreements and proposed solutions,” Maruarar said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kumparan.

The ministry has also held a meeting with the newly installed board directors of state-owned PT Adhi Commuter Properti (ACP), the developer of LRT City, to provide further details and potential solutions.

Maruarar previously announced that the ministry would launch an immediate investigation over grievances lodged by consumers, many of who have been waiting years for the completion of apartments strategically linked to the Greater Jakarta Light Rapid Transit (LRT).

Also known as the Jabodebek LRT, the rail network connects Jakarta with Bogor, Depok and Bekasi in West Java.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Consumer protection is a must, especially as there are some who have paid in full but have yet to receive their [apartment] units,” he said.

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Related Article

Construction of Bali’s waste-to-energy plant officially started

Govt to break ground on Meikarta subsidized apartments on March 8

Lawyer says Nadiem’s Chromebook project cleared in two state audits

Ministry admits no progress yet despite big investment pledges for housing program

Govt expands housing program to higher earners

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

More in Business

 View more
A scale model of the LRT City transit-oriented development is displayed on Sept. 24, 2018, during the Indonesia Property Expo at the Jakarta Convention Center in Central Jakarta.
Companies

Ministry flags Danantara, BPKP to solve delayed LRT City projects
Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second right) addresses a press briefing on May 21, 2026, after attending a meeting chaired by President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta. Accompanying him are (from left) Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, former Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo and Trade Minister Budi Santoso.
Economy

Stability versus growth: Indonesia’s test in H2 2026
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (left) gestures on November 3, 2025, as he speaks during a joint press conference with Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo in Jakarta on the results of a Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting.
Regulations

Purbaya clarifies Danantara’s role as 'invitee' in KSSK meetings

Highlight
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo arrives at a media briefing on Jan. 19, 2023, at the central bank’s headquarters in downtown Jakarta.
Economy

Rating agencies flag credibility risks over Perry’s resignation
state surveillance on social media cartoon
Editorial

Doxing is a threat to democracy
Eleven of the shadow cabinet's 15 members gather for their first working meeting in Jakarta on July 27, 2026, following the launch of the self-styled watchdog initiative.
Politics

'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet

The Latest

 View more
Academia

War? What war? Aluminum's Gulf disruption premium vanishes
Companies

Ministry flags Danantara, BPKP to solve delayed LRT City projects
Economy

Stability versus growth: Indonesia’s test in H2 2026
Middle East and Africa

US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed groups in Iraq
Regulations

Purbaya clarifies Danantara’s role as 'invitee' in KSSK meetings
Asia & Pacific

Rescuers in Japan haul survivors from collapsed mall as earthquake toll rises to 13
Academia

Malaysian voters should not gamble with the country’s future
Americas

Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ministry flags Danantara, BPKP to solve delayed LRT City projects

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.