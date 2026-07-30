TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Miners brace for rising equipment damage, cost risks amid B50 mandate

The core problem lies in the chemical nature of the biofuel, which readily absorbs water, causing premature fuel injector damage and faster filter contamination.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T13:52:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Heavy equipment is operated at a coal mine in East Kalimantan owned by PT Berau Coal. Heavy equipment is operated at a coal mine in East Kalimantan owned by PT Berau Coal. (JP/Indra Harsaputra)

T

he government’s move to implement the B50 biodiesel mandate, which began in July, has raised concerns among mining industry players over escalating maintenance costs and declining machinery performance, based on their experience with lower biodiesel blends.

Sudirman Widhy Hartono, chairman of the Indonesian Mining Experts Association (Perhapi), told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that while the impact of B50 fuel on mining vehicles and heavy equipment remains to be seen, the industry’s experience since the introduction of B10 in 2014 paints a troubling picture. B10 contains only 10 percent palm oil-based biodiesel in the form of fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), while B50 contains 50 percent.

Heavy mining equipment has been forced to repeatedly adjust engine conditions to absorb ever-increasing biodiesel content, most recently with the introduction of B40 in early 2025.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

Evaluations of current B40 usage indicate that the mining industry has already begun to complain about its impacts. Beyond higher maintenance costs, the blend reduces heavy equipment performance.

Read also: Indonesia rolls out B50 biodiesel mandate, lifting palm oil demand

The core problem lies in the hygroscopic nature of FAME, which readily absorbs water, causing premature fuel injector damage and faster filter contamination.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

When the industry shifted from B35 to B40 last year, maintenance and repair costs jumped 17 percent. 

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Related Article

Potential risks of B50

Govt allows cooperatives to manage mining, community wells

Indonesia rolls out B50 biodiesel mandate, lifting palm oil demand

B50 and the price of energy independence

Rebels in Papua region kill 8, military says

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

More in Business

 View more
Chair of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh holds a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2026.
Economy

US Fed holds interest rates steady as 'family fight' sees hawks call for hike
Currency dealers talk in front of an electronic board displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the US dollar and South Korean Won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank in Seoul on March 4, 2026.
Markets

Asian stocks stutters after rout, Fed leaves markets guessing on rates
Heavy equipment is operated at a coal mine in East Kalimantan owned by PT Berau Coal.
Companies

Miners brace for rising equipment damage, cost risks amid B50 mandate

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC.
Economy

US tariffs, costs risk Indonesia's competitive edge
This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, France on July 15, 2026.
Editorial

Venting to the machine
Staff prepare lunch plates on the first day of the free nutritious meals program at a kitchen in Bogor, West Java, on Jan. 6, 2025. The government aims to feed around 83 million schoolchildren and pregnant women through the free meal rollout, which was one of President Prabowo Subianto's key promise during the 2024 presidential election.
Society

Nearly 900 free meals kitchens shut under new chief’s overhaul

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

US military completes 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran
Economy

US Fed holds interest rates steady as 'family fight' sees hawks call for hike
Markets

Asian stocks stutters after rout, Fed leaves markets guessing on rates
Society

Wave of vigilante killings sparks calls for stronger law enforcement
Academia

Climate change could rewrite tropical history
Market Pulse

When the game stops: The hidden cost of the fitness boom
Archipelago

KPK arrests Pemalang regent over alleged corruption
Academia

Village cooperatives have existed before. What will make the new ones last?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Miners brace for rising equipment damage, cost risks amid B50 mandate

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.