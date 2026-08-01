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Concert sector hails Danantara's plans, more reforms needed

In 2024, Singapore secured an exclusive deal with Taylor Swift to make the country her only stop in Southeast Asia, despite her massive fan base in neighboring markets, including Indonesia.  

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, August 1, 2026 Published on Jul. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-07-22T15:58:41+07:00

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Illustration of a music concert. Illustration of a music concert. (Shutterstock/Artie Medvedev)

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usiness groups in the music event sector have welcomed the government's plan to develop international-scale concert venues through investment by state asset fund Danantara. However, they warn that it may not be enough to stop concertgoers from traveling abroad for major shows, and urged broader reforms to improve the industry's supply chain and overall standards.

“Our biggest challenge is that we don’t have a venue that’s truly dedicated to live performances and designed specifically for concerts and music festivals,” Indonesian Music Promoter Association (APMI) chairman Dino Hamid told The Jakarta Post on July 20.

He noted that many facilities in Indonesia had yet to meet international standards for hosting concerts because they are typically multipurpose venues primarily designed for sports events.

Dino added that the lack of dedicated global standard facilities had hindered the country from hosting “tier one” artists, who typically require stadium-level venues. Promoters also struggle with bookings and determine venue availability well in advance, as the facilities are prioritized for sporting events. 

In April, APMI and fellow business group Forum Backstagers Indonesia released a white paper to the government outlining improvements needed in the music concert business.

It highlights issues stemming from statistical invisibility in the event sector, the absence of valuation standards for intangible and professional services, to risks from artificial intelligence disruption to the sector’s employment. 

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In response to complaints from business players, the Tourism Ministry has conveyed its plan to secure investments from Danantara to develop event-based tourism, particularly focusing on funding for concert venues to host world-class events.

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