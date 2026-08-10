Indosat launches Zankore by Indosat to serve Asia-Pacific’s AI demand

I ndosat Ooredoo Hutchison has launched Zankore by Indosat, collaborating with Ooredoo Group, Nokia and NVIDIA to build the next generation of artificial intelligence infrastructure for a global market. The collaboration is designed to meet the Asia-Pacific region's rapidly growing demand for secure and scalable AI computing, while advancing Indonesia's position as a regional AI hub.

With a deployment target of 1 gigawatt (GW) of NVIDIA DSX AI factory capacity, Zankore by Indosat lays the foundation for one of the region’s largest AI infrastructure platforms which will enable the next phase of agentic and enterprise AI adoption at scale.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid said Indonesia has the potential to serve not only its own needs, but also the broader region.

“With Indonesia’s rich resources and talent, combined with global expertise and strategic partnerships, we can accelerate the development of a sovereign AI infrastructure that benefits both businesses and society. The government fully supports initiatives that strengthen Indonesia’s digital competitiveness while ensuring the benefits of AI are distributed equitably across the country.”

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, group CEO of Ooredoo Group, said AI infrastructure is becoming a fundamental layer of the digital economy. With that in mind, he continued, the company believes the greatest opportunities will be created by investing early, at scale and with the right partners.

“Through Zankore by Indosat, we are bringing together the complementary strengths of Ooredoo Group, Indosat, NVIDIA and Nokia to build a platform for long-term growth while supporting Southeast Asia's AI ambitions.”

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Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, explained that as enterprises move from AI experimentation to mission-critical deployment, they require an integrated AI ecosystem.

“By bringing together the full AI stack, from models such as Sahabat-AI to intelligent network capabilities including AI Grid and AI-RAN, Zankore by Indosat provides the trusted foundation to accelerate AI adoption at scale,” he said.

Zankore by Indosat is building one of Southeast Asia’s largest AI factory platforms for the nation, using NVIDIA DSX, the reference architecture, platform and ecosystem playbook for designing and operating AI factories. DSX brings accelerated computing, networking, power, cooling and operations together as one system to maximize useful AI output from every available megawatt.

Zankore will deliver approximately 200 megawatts (MW) of AI capacity in the first half of 2027, powered by NVIDIA GB300 NVL72. The platform will also incorporate NVIDIA DSX MaxLPS, which dynamically optimizes power across the GPU fleet to recover stranded power and increase compute capacity within the available facility power envelope. MaxLPS is designed to enable up to 40 percent more compute within the same power budget, increasing Zankore’s capacity to serve customers and generate revenue.

The partnership brings together distinct expertise from each partner. Ooredoo Group provides long-term capital, and regional scale as lead investor and platform sponsor. Indosat brings trusted market leadership, digital infrastructure and execution capabilities to accelerate AI adoption in Indonesia. Meanwhile, NVIDIA powers the platform with accelerated computing, AI software, next-generation GPU access and its global AI ecosystem, while Nokia delivers AI-native networking for secure, high-performance AI infrastructure.

Together, the partners combine global technology with regional scale and local execution to accelerate AI innovation across Asia-Pacific.

Justin Hotard, president and CEO of Nokia, noted that as AI expands into the physical world, countries and enterprises are increasingly focused on building sovereign AI capabilities that are secure, scalable and trusted. To that end, it requires intelligent orchestration of compute, connectivity and control across AI factories, data centers and the edge.

“Nokia's AI-native networking technologies provide the trusted connectivity fabric that underpins this new generation of AI infrastructure. Together with Indosat, Ooredoo Group and NVIDIA, we are building one of Southeast Asia's most advanced AI infrastructure platforms."

“AI factories are essential infrastructure for every nation and industry,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecom at NVIDIA. “Built on NVIDIA accelerated computing and open, secure models, Zankore by Indosat will significantly accelerate Southeast Asia’s ability to shape its own sustainable AI future, transforming industries and creating opportunities, so the benefits of AI can reach every community and enterprise across the region and beyond.”

To support its long-term growth, Zankore by Indosat has established the board of directors, bringing together representatives from its principal shareholders and independent leadership. The board of directors comprises Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo and Thomas Chevanne representing Ooredoo Group as lead investor, Vikram Sinha and Vishal Gupta representing Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, and Arijit Ranjan Sarker as independent director, with Ulf Ewaldsson serving as CEO. Together, the board of directors and CEO provide strategic oversight, leadership, and governance as Zankore scales its AI infrastructure platform across Southeast Asia.

As AI reshapes industries and economies, Zankore by Indosat provides the integrated AI platform that Southeast Asia needs to compete in the AI era. Built for hyperscalers, enterprises, governments, and AI innovators, it enables the region to accelerate innovation and unlocks new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Citi acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Indosat on this transaction. FTI Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to Ooredoo Group