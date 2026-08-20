People first: Why human resilience will shape Asia's future

For Randy Lianggara, president of emerging markets Asia at Sun Life, Asia’s future will be shaped not only by economic growth and technology, but by the resilience, adaptability, empathy and human potential of its people

A irports are often associated with departures and arrivals. But for Randy Lianggara, they represent something more profound: a window into Asia's future.

As president of emerging markets Asia at Sun Life, Randy spends much of his time traveling across the region. Nearly every week, he watches students leaving to study abroad, entrepreneurs heading to business meetings, parents visiting their children, and workers pursuing new opportunities. To him, these everyday journeys reveal one defining characteristic of Asia: optimism.

"After working across Asia for nearly three decades, I've come to believe that the region's greatest strength is not simply its economic growth, but its people," Randy said during an interview in Jakarta. "Their willingness to learn, adapt, recover from challenges and keep moving forward is what gives me confidence in Asia's future."

His experience leading businesses across diverse markets has taught him another important lesson. Every country will inevitably face economic uncertainty, but success depends less on the challenges themselves than on how people respond to them.

"My experience has shown that with the right team, we can navigate difficult times. Strategy provides direction, but execution determines the outcome."

That philosophy has also shaped Sun Life's long-term strategy. For the company, success is measured not only by business growth but also by its ability to help people become healthier, more financially resilient and more confident about their future.

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Strong people build strong economies

Randy believes people are the true foundation of sustainable growth.

"What determines whether a house is strong is not its size or beauty, but its foundation. When a storm comes, a strong house remains standing," he said.

He argues that the same principle applies to countries. Economic growth can only be sustained when people enjoy good health, adequate protection and financial resilience.

"The foundation is always the people. Strategy matters, but execution begins with building resilient people."

Asia's diversity reinforces this belief. Different countries have distinct cultures, economic conditions, education levels and stages of development. As a result, Randy rejects the idea of applying a single strategy across every market.

"A strategy that succeeds in one country may not work in another. That's why I believe in thinking globally while acting locally."

Yet despite those differences, he sees one common characteristic across Asia.

"People throughout Asia share an incredible desire to progress. Parents want better education for their children, healthier lives and brighter futures than previous generations. That aspiration is the engine of Asia's growth."

Randy’s conviction is also supported by data. The Sun Life Financial Resilience Index found that consumers who actively plan and prepare financially remain significantly more confident about achieving their long-term goals, even amid economic uncertainty.

This philosophy also guides Sun Life's approach. Rather than simply offering insurance policies, the company aims to provide financial solutions tailored to local needs, including health protection, retirement planning and education savings.

"We don't simply sell policies. We help people gain the confidence to plan for their future."

Years of working across different countries have convinced Randy that financially prepared families are more willing to pursue opportunities, whether by starting businesses, investing in education, or planning for retirement.

Recent findings from the Sun Life Financial Resilience Index 2026 reinforce this reality. Rising living costs are making it increasingly difficult for families across Southeast Asia to meet monthly expenses, with 80 percent of consumers in Indonesia, 87 percent in Malaysia, and 84 percent in Vietnam reporting financial pressure. As daily expenses rise, long-term planning often becomes more difficult. Yet those who continue to plan financially are significantly more confident about achieving their goals.

"When people feel financially secure, they have the courage to dream bigger, invest more confidently, and contribute to economic growth," Randy said.

The research also found that resilience remains evident even in a challenging market. Despite pressure on the rupiah, stock exchange volatility and a 5 percent contraction in the insurance market during the first quarter of 2026, Sun Life Indonesia grew 42 percent, increased its market share to 5 percent, and rose from ninth to seventh in the industry. The results show that resilience is driven not only by market conditions, but also by disciplined execution, strategic focus and consistent delivery.

Indonesia's opportunity

Randy believes Indonesia is well positioned to become one of Asia's future leaders.

The country benefits from a large population, abundant natural resources, a growing middle class, steady economic growth and rapid digital transformation. Equally important, he sees tremendous potential in Indonesia's younger generation.

"If Asia were a football team, Indonesia would be a young player with enormous potential to become a star."

However, potential alone is not enough.

"Talent must be accompanied by discipline, consistency and execution. Otherwise, it remains only potential."

To realize that potential, Indonesia must continue investing in human capital, accelerate technological adoption and strengthen its institutions.

Sun Life also contributes by developing Indonesian talent through international assignments. Randy himself has worked across several Asian markets and encourages more Indonesian professionals to gain overseas experience before bringing their knowledge home.

"We need to create opportunities for Indonesians to lead internationally. When they return, they bring valuable experience that strengthens our local organization."

Beyond technical expertise, he believes regional leaders need cultural curiosity, adaptability, credibility and continuous learning.

"What works in Indonesia may not succeed elsewhere, and vice versa. Regional leadership requires not only competence but also humility to learn and adapt."

Leadership Starts with People

Randy's leadership philosophy has also evolved over time.

Earlier in his career, he focused primarily on strategy, targets, and results. Today, he spends much more time building teams.

"I used to think leaders had to provide all the answers. Now I believe a leader's responsibility is to create an environment where the team can discover the best answers together."

Instead of concentrating solely on performance metrics, he prioritizes alignment, trust and culture.

"When we have the right people and a strong culture, good strategies naturally emerge. Strategy must evolve because technology, markets and customer needs change constantly. But a strong team enables an organization to adapt."

He compares leadership to nurturing a tree.

"In the past, I tried to pull the plant to make it grow faster. I later realized that was the wrong approach. A leader should provide fertile soil, water and sunlight so people can grow on their own."

His guiding principle is simple: people first, strategy second.

AI makes human qualities even more important

Randy also sees artificial intelligence transforming every industry, including insurance. However, he believes technological advancement makes uniquely human qualities even more valuable.

"I see AI as an incredibly intelligent intern who works 24 hours a day. It can analyze enormous amounts of data, summarize lengthy documents and prepare draft emails within seconds."

Randy believes AI also presents a significant opportunity for emerging Asia. Technologies that were once available only to large institutions can help bring financial knowledge, guidance and planning tools to millions more people. In rapidly developing markets, AI has the potential to narrow capability gaps and accelerate financial inclusion.

Yet AI has clear limitations.

"What AI cannot provide is empathy."

Technology can generate recommendations and insights, but it cannot truly understand the concerns of a father worrying about his children's future or build trust through genuine human relationships.

"AI can accelerate insights, but trust still comes from people."

For the insurance industry, AI already supports customer segmentation, product recommendations and operational efficiency. Nevertheless, meaningful conversations still require human understanding.

"The more advanced AI becomes, the more important human qualities such as empathy, listening, compassion and trust will be."

A legacy beyond business

When asked about the legacy he hopes to leave, Randy's answer goes beyond financial performance.

"A legacy is like planting a tree. We may never enjoy all of its shade, but future generations will."

For him, lasting success is measured by the positive impact left on people's lives rather than by business results alone.

"I would be proud if more families live healthier lives, become better protected and achieve greater financial security because of what we have built together."

Business models will evolve, technologies will continue to advance and markets will inevitably change. But investing in people, Randy believes, creates a lasting impact.

"Technology will change. Business will change. Business models will come and go, b ut the positive impact we leave on people's lives will endure far longer," Randy concluded.”