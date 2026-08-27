House commission confirms Destry as BI governor

Acting Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Destry Damayanti prepares to undergo a fit and proper test with House of Representatives Commission XI on Aug. 26 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta, following her nomination to become the central bank's official head. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

The House of Representatives has confirmed Destry Damayanti for the Bank Indonesia (BI) governor position for a full five-year term.

Muhammad Misbakhun, chairman of House Commission XI, which oversees financial affairs, announced the confirmation on Thursday at the legislative complex in Jakarta.

Destry has been serving as the acting central bank head since former governor Perry Warjiyo suddenly resigned in late June, with two years left in his term.

“Through a decision in internal meetings, deliberation and consensus, we have determined that Ibu Destry Damayanti is to become Bank Indonesia governor for the period of 2026 to 2031 ,” said Misbakhun.

He also announced that current BI Deputy Governor Aida S. Budiman would take up Destry’s old seat as senior deputy governor and that Solikin Juhro had been confirmed to take up Aida’s old post.

Aida and Destry went through the vetting process on Wednesday, while Solikin’s was held on Thursday.

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A House plenary session still needs to confirm the appointment before Destry’s designation becomes binding, which is scheduled to take place next Tuesday.