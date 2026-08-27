The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities

The alert comes amid concerns over the country's upstream production performance, with average oil production from January to July 2026 standing at 578,156 barrels per day, only 95 percent of the 610,000 bpd target set in the state budget.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 27, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A swath of peatland in Kota Bumi village, Tanjung Lubuk district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra is engulfed in fire on Aug. 6, 2026. A total of 202,010 hectares of forest and land have been burned nationwide since January, according to data from the Forestry Ministry. A swath of peatland in Kota Bumi village, Tanjung Lubuk district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra is engulfed in fire on Aug. 6, 2026. A total of 202,010 hectares of forest and land have been burned nationwide since January, according to data from the Forestry Ministry. (Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

T

he Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas) has declared Level 1 alert status as forest and land fires encroach upon several vital upstream oil and gas facilities across the country, raising concerns over potential disruptions to national energy production.

SKK Migas head Djoko Siswanto said the alert was implemented as a precautionary measure to protect critical infrastructure and prevent unplanned shutdowns that could further depress already lagging production figures.

"We are currently on Level 1 alert regarding fires in various locations, preparing to shut down wells if the fires continue to approach, or addressing fires nearing tanks containing condensate," Djoko told House of Representatives Commission XII, which oversees energy and mineral resources, in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Djoko explained that the agency is coordinating with operators to establish rapid response protocols, particularly for facilities located near vulnerable forest areas. The task force is also preparing contingency measures to prevent unplanned shutdowns resulting from the spreading fires.

Beyond immediate fire mitigation, SKK Migas is seeking greater contractual flexibility to manage gas supplies amid the emergency. Djoko noted that the agency aims to reallocate contracted gas volumes that are not fully utilized by certain consumers, including state electricity firm PLN, to other locations as needed.

"We want to create contracts with flexibility that allow us to reallocate the gas to other locations at any time," he said, adding that incentives would be provided to address financial constraints arising from such adjustments.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The alert comes amid concerns over the country's upstream production performance.

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders

Prabowo shifts to leading Sumatra fire response

Kalimantan fires rage as response lags

Oil market starts pricing in a prolonged Hormuz crisis

When war comes for the economy

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in Business

 View more
Students visit the office of postal company PT Pos Indonesia during a study tour in Medan, North Sumatra, on Aug. 13, 2018.
Companies

Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables
A swath of peatland in Kota Bumi village, Tanjung Lubuk district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra is engulfed in fire on Aug. 6, 2026. A total of 202,010 hectares of forest and land have been burned nationwide since January, according to data from the Forestry Ministry.
Economy

SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities
A sign is pictured in front of Nvidia headquarters on Aug. 27, 2025 in Santa Clara, California, US.
Companies

Nvidia forecasts 70% sales growth next year, signals AI spending boom has years left

Highlight
Residents and online motorcycle taxi drivers arrange boxes of bottled water donated by members of the public for participants of the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB) rally outside the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2026). The AMPB is set to hold a rally outside the complex on Thursday (Aug. 27) to call for stronger efforts to combat corruption and the passage of the asset forfeiture bill.
Politics

Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft
Pekerja menyusun tandan buah segar (TBS) kelapa sawit di atas truk di Topoyo, Kabupaten Mamuju Tengah, Sulawesi Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Gabungan Pengusaha Kelapa Sawit Indonesia (Gapki) mencata produksi minyak sawit mentah (CPO) hingga Agustus 2025 mencapai 35,65 juta ton atau naik 13 persen dibandingkan periode yang sama tahun lalu sebesar 34,522 juta ton. ANTARA FOTO/Akbar Tado/nz. Workers arrange fresh fruit bunches (FFB) of oil palm on a truck in Topoyo, Central Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) recorded crude palm oil (CPO) production by August 2025 reaching 35.65 million tons, a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year of 34.522 million tons.
Editorial

Clarity on DSI urgent
Interim Governor of Indonesia's Central Bank Destry Damayanti, arrives at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2026.
Regulations

Destry promises 'same soul' at BI should she get the job

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables
People

Japan's 'polka dot queen' artist Yayoi Kusama dies aged 97
Economy

SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities
Academia

The US fiscal hole has an AI problem at its core
Archipelago

Bali plays down Zika concerns after US issues travel health warning
Academia

Trump’s pivot, Seoul’s long game
Market Pulse

The ludicrous economics of Pokémon cards in Indonesia
Companies

Nvidia forecasts 70% sales growth next year, signals AI spending boom has years left
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.