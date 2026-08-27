SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities

A swath of peatland in Kota Bumi village, Tanjung Lubuk district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra is engulfed in fire on Aug. 6, 2026. A total of 202,010 hectares of forest and land have been burned nationwide since January, according to data from the Forestry Ministry. (Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

The alert comes amid concerns over the country's upstream production performance, with average oil production from January to July 2026 standing at 578,156 barrels per day, only 95 percent of the 610,000 bpd target set in the state budget.

T he Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas) has declared Level 1 alert status as forest and land fires encroach upon several vital upstream oil and gas facilities across the country, raising concerns over potential disruptions to national energy production.

SKK Migas head Djoko Siswanto said the alert was implemented as a precautionary measure to protect critical infrastructure and prevent unplanned shutdowns that could further depress already lagging production figures.

"We are currently on Level 1 alert regarding fires in various locations, preparing to shut down wells if the fires continue to approach, or addressing fires nearing tanks containing condensate," Djoko told House of Representatives Commission XII, which oversees energy and mineral resources, in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Djoko explained that the agency is coordinating with operators to establish rapid response protocols, particularly for facilities located near vulnerable forest areas. The task force is also preparing contingency measures to prevent unplanned shutdowns resulting from the spreading fires.

Beyond immediate fire mitigation, SKK Migas is seeking greater contractual flexibility to manage gas supplies amid the emergency. Djoko noted that the agency aims to reallocate contracted gas volumes that are not fully utilized by certain consumers, including state electricity firm PLN, to other locations as needed.

"We want to create contracts with flexibility that allow us to reallocate the gas to other locations at any time," he said, adding that incentives would be provided to address financial constraints arising from such adjustments.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The alert comes amid concerns over the country's upstream production performance.