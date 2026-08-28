Danantara deploys $1 billion private credit to Partners Group: Bloomberg

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Indonesia’s state asset fund has marked one of its largest investments in the global private markets through a $1 billion private credit mandate to Partners Group, according to Bloomberg.
tate asset fund Danantara has allocated a US$1 billion private credit mandate to Swiss global equity firm Partners Group, marking one of its largest investments in the global private markets, according to a Bloomberg report citing anonymous sources.
The fund gave Partners Group $600 million to invest in direct lending opportunities and another $400 million as a discretionary tranche that would be managed by the Swiss firm as well as coinvestment capital, said the sources, who asked not to be named because the matter was private.
Danantara chief investment officer Pandu Patria Sjahrir confirmed the investment but declined to comment on the amount.
“The investment in Partners Group will be for direct lending opportunities across Asia, especially Indonesia,” Pandu told Bloomberg.
“We foresee the investment to yield good returns and allow knowledge transfer that will eventually benefit Indonesians.”
He also noted that the initiative was part of the fund’s mandate to invest both domestically and globally, adding that the capital would eventually be returned to the country.
A representative for Partners Group declined to comment.
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