The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Toyota tug-of-war exposes ASEAN’s investment dilemma

A race between member countries to attract factories undermines ASEAN ambitions to become a unified economic powerhouse, analysts say.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 28, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A man runs past national flags of ASEAN member states on May 5 outside a media center in Cebu, the Philippines, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit. A man runs past national flags of ASEAN member states on May 5 outside a media center in Cebu, the Philippines, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit. (AFP/Ted Aljibe)

I

ndonesia and Thailand’s tussle over Toyota factories shows how weak regional integration could hamper ASEAN’s economic ambitions to become a unified powerhouse and global production base, with member states relying in incentives and restrictions to lure investments away from one another.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has spent decades lowering trade barriers and linking supply chains, yet the bloc still struggles to coordinate investment and industrial policy, with members still competing for bigger slices of the common pie.

Earlier this month, Jakarta publicly urged Toyota to consider shifting its regional production base from Thailand to Indonesia, with Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa offering sweeping incentives and regulatory concessions to woo the Japanese carmaker.

“I’ll give you every incentive you want,” Purbaya said, questioning why Thailand remained ASEAN’s automotive manufacturing hub when Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy with nearly 290 million people, has yet to turn its huge market into a regional manufacturing base.

Read also: US-China trade war gives Indonesia shot at boosting investment

Thailand has outpaced Indonesia in attracting global carmakers over the past decades, thanks to its well-established industrial ecosystem and export infrastructure, he said, while Indonesia has struggled to compete due to less attractive incentive packages.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Bangkok has since responded by planning to overhaul its auto excise regime to make local production more attractive and discourage imports from carmakers without local factories in Thailand. The new rules, covering both combustion-engine and electric vehicles, are expected to take effect by the end of the year.

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Related Article

Why El Niño isn’t the sole culprit of forest fires

‘Pintu’ opens a new runway between France and Indonesia

Connecting India and ASEAN's digital economy agreement

ASEAN needs a story that young people can own

What Bangkok and Jakarta can teach each other about political survival

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

More in Business

 View more
A man runs past national flags of ASEAN member states on May 5 outside a media center in Cebu, the Philippines, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit.
Economy

Toyota tug-of-war exposes ASEAN’s investment dilemma
Acting Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Destry Damayanti prepares to undergo a fit and proper test with House of Representatives Commission XI on Aug. 26 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta, following her nomination to become the central bank's official head.
Regulations

House commission confirms Destry as BI governor
Foreign technicians walk down the gangway of the KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai warship at the shipyard of state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia in Surabaya, East Java, on Nov.8, 2016.
Economy

Shipbuilding industry struggles with persistent weak demand

Highlight
This aerial photo shows smoke from forest and land fires blanketing the city of Pontianak, West Kalimantan on August 27, 2026.
Economy

SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities
Pekerja menyusun tandan buah segar (TBS) kelapa sawit di atas truk di Topoyo, Kabupaten Mamuju Tengah, Sulawesi Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Gabungan Pengusaha Kelapa Sawit Indonesia (Gapki) mencata produksi minyak sawit mentah (CPO) hingga Agustus 2025 mencapai 35,65 juta ton atau naik 13 persen dibandingkan periode yang sama tahun lalu sebesar 34,522 juta ton. ANTARA FOTO/Akbar Tado/nz. Workers arrange fresh fruit bunches (FFB) of oil palm on a truck in Topoyo, Central Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) recorded crude palm oil (CPO) production by August 2025 reaching 35.65 million tons, a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year of 34.522 million tons.
Editorial

Clarity on DSI urgent
Residents and online motorcycle taxi drivers arrange boxes of bottled water donated by members of the public for participants of the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB) rally outside the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2026). The AMPB is set to hold a rally outside the complex on Thursday (Aug. 27) to call for stronger efforts to combat corruption and the passage of the asset forfeiture bill.
Politics

Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Toyota tug-of-war exposes ASEAN’s investment dilemma
Society

Forestry reform urged as wildfire threatens health, ecosystem
Editorial

When 2+2 is more than 4
Regulations

House commission confirms Destry as BI governor
Economy

Shipbuilding industry struggles with persistent weak demand
Companies

Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables
People

Japan's 'polka dot queen' artist Yayoi Kusama dies aged 97
Economy

SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Toyota tug-of-war exposes ASEAN’s investment dilemma

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.