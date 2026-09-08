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Batam economy grows 7.28%, outpacing national growth as investment drives expansion

Batam’s economic growth in Q2 2026 reinforces its position as a major industrial and investment hub in Indonesia, with manufacturing, trade, services and investment at the center.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, September 8, 2026

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The leadership of BP Batam is committed to maintaining the momentum of Batam's economic growth—which reached 7.28 percent in Q2 2026—by strengthening investment, infrastructure and services, as well as creating jobs. (Images courtesy of BP Batam) The leadership of BP Batam is committed to maintaining the momentum of Batam's economic growth—which reached 7.28 percent in Q2 2026—by strengthening investment, infrastructure and services, as well as creating jobs. (Images courtesy of BP Batam)

B

atam’s economy expanded by 7.28 percent year-on-year in Q2 2026, outpacing both Indonesia and the Riau Islands province as manufacturing and investment continued to underpin growth in the industrial city.

The data, recorded by Statistics Indonesia (BPS), showed that Batam’s expansion was faster than the 6.99 percent growth recorded by the Riau Islands and well above Indonesia’s 5.29 percent national growth rate. Batam also outperformed the 5.06 percent average growth across regencies and cities in Sumatra, highlighting the island’s role as one of the region’s key engines of economic activity.

The latest figures reinforce Batam’s position as a major industrial and investment hub in Indonesia, with manufacturing, trade, services and investment forming the core of its economy. The city’s proximity to Singapore, industrial infrastructure and role as a free trade zone have helped make it an important base for companies serving regional and global markets.

Keeping growth on a sustainable track

BP Batam chairman Amsakar Achmad noted that the latest growth figures are a positive signal as well as a reminder that economic expansion must translate into broader benefits.

“What matters most is not simply the growth rate, but how that growth becomes more quality driven and its benefits are felt by the community,” he said.

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To that end, Amsakar continues, BP Batam is seeking to sustain the momentum by strengthening infrastructure, public services and the investment climate while improving regulatory certainty and the ease of doing business. The objective is to make Batam more competitive for investors while supporting the city’s ability to accommodate continued industrial expansion.

Turning growth into wider opportunities

Meanwhile, BP Batam deputy chairman Li Claudia Chandra said stronger economic activity must translate into broader employment and business opportunities for residents.

“Growth must create more opportunities for employment and business. We want people to feel the benefits as Batam’s economy expands,” she said.

Rising demand for clean water, transportation, waste management and other urban services will also require infrastructure to expand alongside the economy. For Batam, maintaining the pace of industrial development while improving urban services will be critical to sustaining long term growth.

From investment commitments to jobs

Fary Djemy Francis, BP Batam’s deputy for investment, said the next priority is to ensure that investment commitments move quickly into projects, production and employment.

“Investment cannot stop at commitments. Investment must become projects, projects must become production and production must create jobs and added value for Batam,” he said.

BP Batam is targeting investment in higher value sectors including advanced manufacturing, digital industries and data centers, energy and logistics, while continuing to develop the industrial base that has supported Batam’s economy for decades. Faster execution will depend on regulatory certainty, efficient licensing, available land and utilities and infrastructure that can keep pace with industrial demand.

Batam's economic growth of 7.28 percent in Q2 2026 reinforces its position as a hub for industry, investment, logistics and services. BP Batam continues to drive high-quality, inclusive, and sustainable growth by accelerating investment realization and strengthening the region's competitiveness. (Images courtesy of BP Batam)
Batam's economic growth of 7.28 percent in Q2 2026 reinforces its position as a hub for industry, investment, logistics and services. BP Batam continues to drive high-quality, inclusive, and sustainable growth by accelerating investment realization and strengthening the region's competitiveness. (Images courtesy of BP Batam)

From fast growth to a more competitive regional hub

For Batam, the challenge is now shifting from achieving high growth to sustaining it. If investment can be converted into productive capacity, employment and higher value economic activity, the latest expansion could strengthen the island’s position as an increasingly important industrial gateway between Indonesia, Singapore and the wider Asian economy.

TThis article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with BP Batam

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