Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

Batam Rempang and Galang (Barelang) City Police chief Sr. Comr. Anggoro Wicaksono (center) talks with Japanese Consulate General in Medan's security consul Komada Takayasu (second left) and staffer Ahmad Hanafi during a courtesy call on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Barelang City Police headquarters in Batam, Riau Islands. The meeting was aimed as a silaturahmi (goodwill visit) to get the latest information on the public order situations in Batam city. (Courtesy of Barelang City Police/-)

Batam’s characteristics as an industry and investment support area require the police to maintain security stability to maintain investors’ trust, including foreigners.

B atam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) City Police held talks with the Japanese Consulate General discussing security stability and public order to maintain investment climate and provide security for foreigners with activities in Batam city, Riau Islands.

The discussion was held when security consul Komada Takayasu from the Japanese Consulate General in Medan visited Barelang City Police chief Sr. Comr. Anggoro Wicaksono on Friday.

During the meeting, Anggoro was accompanied by Intelligence and Security (Intelkam) Unit chief Comr. Yudiarta Rustam and officers from Intelkam’s foreigner monitoring sub-unit. Meanwhile, Komada was accompanied by a staffer, Ahmad Hanafi.

Anggoro said that security conditions in Batam were conducive. The city’s characteristics as an industry and investment support area require the police to ensure security stability to maintain investors’ trust.

“We in Barelang City Police will maintain and improve security to maintain the investment climate in Batam city,” he said in a press release issued by the police force on Friday.

“So far, there are no criminal activities involving Japanese, either as victims and perpetrators.”

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He also claimed, withappreciation, that Japanese citizens living in Batam are considered cooperative and obey local laws.