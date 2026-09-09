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B50 rollout hits 'milestone' as govt eyes downstream expansion

Exactly two months since the B50 biodiesel program was launched, the energy ministry has hailed the operation of 104 fuel delivery points across the nation as an infrastructure milestone.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, September 9, 2026

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President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on July 9, 2026, during the launch ceremony for the B50 biodiesel program, which contains 50 percent palm oil-derived diesel, in Karawang, West Java. President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on July 9, 2026, during the launch ceremony for the B50 biodiesel program, which contains 50 percent palm oil-derived diesel, in Karawang, West Java. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

T

he nationwide rollout of 50 percent biodiesel (B50) has reached an infrastructure milestone of 104 operational fuel delivery points in September, exactly two months since the program was launched on July 9, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The ministry’s director general of new and renewable energy and energy conservation, Eniya Listiani Dewi, told lawmakers on Tuesday that 76 delivery points were already distributing B50, while 28 others were transitioning from the previous B40 blend.

At the retail level, 6,050 gas stations, or 94 percent of the national network of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial and trading arm of state-owned energy giant Pertamina, have started dispensing the higher-grade biodiesel blend.

Some 362 outlets are still completing the necessary conversion.

“B50 distribution has reached 3.4 million kiloliters [kL] as of Monday,” Eniya told a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XII, which oversees energy and mineral resources.

“With a total of 10.69 million kL distributed, we predict that distribution will be successful by December,” she added.

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The figure includes 7,273 kL of B40 distributed prior to the July rollout of the B50 program.

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