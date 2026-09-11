Local companies making bulk of 14,000 govt cars, not Pindad: Ministry official

President Prabowo Subianto waves from the sunroof of a Pindad-made presidential state car in Oct. 5, 2025, as he inspects troops ahead of the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Indonesian Military (TNI) near the National Monument (Monas) at Merdeka Square, Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of/BPMI Setpres)

A senior Industry Ministry official told a House commission meeting on Wednesday that aside from Pindad, other local manufacturers were producing the bulk of 14,000 vehicles ordered for government use.

T he Industry Ministry told a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission VII on Wednesday that PT Pindad was only producing around 4,000 of 14,000 vehicles ordered to meet government needs, or 28.6 percent, with the bulk to be made by other local manufacturers.

The ministry’s director general for metals, machinery, transportation equipment and electronics (ILMATE), Setia Diarta, said the state-owned defense manufacturer had an annual production capacity of only around 3,600 vehicles, all of which were allocated for the Defense Ministry.

“Meanwhile, another 10,000 are being produced outside Pindad. This involves other local public companies working with us,” Setia told the commission, which oversees industry.

He added the ministry had yet to receive an update on whether production of the 10,000 additional vehicles had been completed, saying he had been informed previously that work on the order was underway.

Lawmakers have raised concern over the productivity and capacity of the automotive manufacturing industry amid the government’s push to develop a domestic battery electric vehicle (BEV) ecosystem.

The government has assigned Pindad and state-owned electronics company PT Len Industri to take charge of national car and motorcycle projects beginning this year under its Low Carbon Emission Vehicle (LCEV) program.

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