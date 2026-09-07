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EV push gains traction as factories expand

The inauguration of BYD’s Subang plant comes as Indonesia raises the bar for local EV manufacturing, from 40 percent this year to 60 percent in 2027-2029 and 80 percent in 2030.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, September 7, 2026

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Paint is applied to a car under construction at BYD’s first new energy vehicle manufacturing facility in the Subang Smartpolitan Industrial Estate, West Java. Paint is applied to a car under construction at BYD’s first new energy vehicle manufacturing facility in the Subang Smartpolitan Industrial Estate, West Java. (BYD/-)

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s the government pushes to deepen Indonesia’s electric vehicle manufacturing industry and increase local content, BYD is expanding its foothold in the country, which it sees as a potential regional export hub, while also preparing to meet the 60 percent domestic component requirement come January 2027.

With an annual production capacity of up to 150,000 vehicles, BYD’s newly launched Subang factory marks a shift in the Chinese carmaker’s strategy from primarily selling imported vehicles in Indonesia to building a deeper local manufacturing and supply-chain presence.

BYD Indonesia president director Eagle Zhao said the company was optimistic about its meeting the 60 percent domestic component level (TKDN).

“With the current preparations, we are very optimistic to see our TKDN fulfillment can be realized from January 2027 to 60 percent. BYD will also further enlarge our investment in Indonesia. We are trying to bring more and more ecosystem to be happening in Indonesia,”  Zhao said at the inauguration of the plant in Subang, West Java, on Thursday.

The company said its manufacturing operations would go beyond vehicle assembly to include stamping, welding and painting, while it is also preparing battery-related assembly activities in Indonesia.

Zhao said BYD also intended to use the 126-hectare facility as an export hub for Southeast Asia, although the company did not provide a timeline or targets for regional export volumes.

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“We are also willing to use this facility as our exportation hub as well. Building in Indonesia for Indonesia, exporting for Indonesia as well,” he said.

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Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

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Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

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