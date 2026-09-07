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Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
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Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, September 7, 2026

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Anak Krakatau puffs smoke on Sept. 5, 2026, documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency. Anak Krakatau puffs smoke on Sept. 5, 2026, documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency. (Courtesy: Geological Agency/-)

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shfall from Mount Anak Krakatau’s eruption has disrupted hundreds of flights over the weekend, sending volcanic ash across parts of Java and Sumatra and adding pressure on a country already grappling with a series of disasters.

The volcano, which sits in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, erupted near midnight on Friday, producing continuous lava fountains, rumbles and explosions that were felt kilometers away. 

While the spurts of lava stopped on Sunday, the ash persisted throughout the day, spreading across Banten, parts of West Java, Jakarta, Lampung and Bengkulu, according to the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) and Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

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The ash was also detected in the airspace surrounding six airports in Jakarta, Banten, Lampung and Bandung, including Jakarta’s main international airport Soekarno-Hatta, forcing it to suspend operations throughout the day.

At least 467 flights to and from Soekarno-Hatta were either cancelled or rescheduled, affecting over 150,000 passengers, according to the Transportation Ministry. This included at least sixteen international flights that were canceled, seven delayed and five rescheduled.

At Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam, five flights to and from Jakarta were canceled following closures at Soekarno-Hatta and Radin Inten Airport in Lampung.

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Bali also recorded 42 disrupted flights to and from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, while Pekanbaru’s Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport saw 24 flights canceled after ash affected their routes.

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