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State revenue hits 65% in August, Suahasil vows budget credibility

State spending as of the end of August reached only 59.7 percent of this year's allocation as the new finance minister gears up to focus on fiscal continuity.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara speaks on Sept. 19, 2026, at the ministry’s monthly APBN Kita (Our state budget) press conference in Central Jakarta. Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara speaks on Sept. 19, 2026, at the ministry’s monthly APBN Kita (Our state budget) press conference in Central Jakarta. (Government Communication Agency/- )

F

inance Minister Suahasil Nazara said the state budget remained on track through August as spending accelerated alongside state revenue growth while the budget deficit remained under control.

“Until the end of August, state budget performance remained strong, with a positive primary balance and the deficit remaining within controlled limits,” Suahasil said at the state budget press conference on Friday.

As of Aug. 31, state spending reached around Rp 2.3 quadrillion (US$129.7 billion), or 59.7 percent of the Rp 3.8 quadrillion allocated for 2026. Spending grew 17.1 percent year-on-year (yoy), with spending by ministries and government institutions rising 33 percent to Rp 912.4 trillion.

State revenue reached Rp 2.1 quadrillion, equivalent to 65 percent of the annual target. Revenue grew 25.4 percent yoy, supported by a 24.1 percent increase in tax revenue and a 41.7 percent rise in nontax revenue (PNBP) to Rp 435.1 trillion.

Revenue performance in the past month helped keep the budget deficit at Rp 240.1 trillion, or 0.93 percent of gross domestic product, and the primary balance positive.

According to the government’s latest projection, the full-year deficit in 2026 is expected to hit a higher rate of 2.85 percent of GDP, which would still be a slight improvement over the 2.92 percent recorded in 2025, a hairbreadth from the 3 percent legal cap enforced following the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

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