Singapore’s BDx launches 640MW data center project in West Java

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The initial facility, which has a capacity of 120 MW, has secured 845 MVA from the PLN grid and is expected to begin operating early next year.
ingapore-based digital infrastructure firm BDx Data Centers started construction on Tuesday on a 640-megawatt (MW) artificial intelligence data center in Jatiluhur, West Java, with the first 120 MW facility expected to enter service in early 2027.
BDx said the facility, dubbed CGK4, had secured 845 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of grid capacity from state electricity company PLN, as part of the more than 1.2 gigavolt-amperes (GVA) in total power capacity the firm has secured across its AI campuses in Indonesia.
The firm said the data center, located roughly 5 kilometers from Jatiluhur Dam, was also pursuing a clean energy supply, including through a hydroelectric power arrangement with state-owned utility Perum Jasa Tirta II.
Read also: Indonesia’s data center boom raises alarm over water use
CGK4 is to be developed over a period of around three years, its buildings “commissioned sequentially to support accelerating demand for high-density AI capacity”, it said in a statement.
Construction has begun on the first of six planned buildings at the planned data center, which will deliver 120 MW of information technology power capacity in phases, beginning with the first contracted phase early next year.
The initial facility will utilize a direct-to-chip liquid cooling system to support power densities of up to 500 kilowatts (kW).
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