BI holds key interest rate at 5.75 percent

The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph. (Antara/File)

B ank Indonesia (BI) has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged despite high global energy prices and a recent hike by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

Following the central bank’s monthly two-day policy meeting, BI Governor Destry Damayanti announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the BI rate would remain at 5.75 percent, where it has stood since June.

The move had been predicted by numerous analysts.

“This decision is consistent with the strategy to stabilize the rupiah exchange rate amid strong external pressures to maintain inflation within the government’s target range of 2.5 plus/minus 1 percent in 2026 and 2027 and to push for sustained economic growth,” said Destry.

The central bank has left its key interest rate unchanged for three consecutive months, after multiple rate hikes totaling 100 basis points (bps) in May and June, when it needed to stabilize the battered rupiah amid what it called “heightened global volatility” triggered by the Iran war.

The currency hit a historic low of 18,209 per dollar in June before bouncing back after the rate increase, and is now hovering at around 17,800.