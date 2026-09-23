SOE lending push raises concentration risks for state banks: S&P

High-rise buildings are pictured in Jakarta’s business district on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

S&P Global Ratings has cautioned about earnings and concentration risks at state lenders amid rising exposure to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the government’s economic programs, which has expanded their loan growth at twice the industry rate.

S &P Global Ratings has cautioned about earnings and concentration risks at state lenders amid rising exposure to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the government’s economic programs, which has expanded their loan growth at twice the industry rate.

Nikita Anand, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings, told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that the materiality of the risk depends heavily on the repayment track record of these large-ticket borrowers.

“Any significant increase in concentration, or deterioration in the credit quality of these SOEs, could expose banks to large-scale defaults, potentially triggering spikes in credit costs and impacting both earnings and capitalization through higher provisioning,” she explained.

S&P has flagged the asset quality of recent SOE loans as a “watchpoint” due to the elevated concentration risk.

The agency is closely monitoring the first repayment from state-owned agriculture firm PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, which is tasked with running the flagship Red and White Cooperatives program, scheduled for September.

Read also: Cooperatives financing raises concerns over SOE banks, fiscal risks

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“While banks have the recourse to claim shortfalls from the government, the practical efficiency of this mechanism remains untested, making the upcoming repayment cycles a critical period for monitoring,” Nikita said.