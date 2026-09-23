US warns Australia's social media algorithm reforms risk 'facilitating censorship'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 30 March, 2026. (Reuters/AAP/Lukas Coch)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the proposed measure was not intended to grant governments greater authority, but rather to restore individuals' control over their content choices.

T he Trump administration has criticized Australia's proposed social media algorithm reforms, which would give users the option to choose the content on their feeds, warning that Washington would likely view them as "facilitating censorship".

Under draft laws proposed this month by Australia's center-left Labor government, social media platforms would be required to notify users and offer a default algorithm-recommended content feed, with the option to opt out and instead see posts only from accounts they choose to follow.

In a formal submission to Australia's public consultation process, the US Embassy in Canberra said late on Tuesday it had "serious concerns" about the proposed law's goal of mandating how platforms manage content and user feeds.

"We are particularly concerned by potential mandates that would allow regulators to impose rigid, one-size-fits-all platform design requirements, such as forced chronological feeds or opt-in recommendation systems," the statement said.

The US warned the proposed legislation could have implications beyond Australia's borders, saying the mandated algorithm design requirements "may affect what users see, say and hear not just in or from Australia, but globally."

Washington urged Canberra to clearly define how "harm" and "risk" would be determined, by whom, and against what standard, cautioning that vague definitions risk enabling viewpoint-based censorship by incentivizing platforms to over-moderate protected speech to avoid regulatory penalties.

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Should Australia compel platforms to aggressively filter algorithmic content in ways that capture protected speech, the US warned, the suppression of a disfavored speaker or media source's reach would be no different from outright removal.

"The US government would likely consider such a measure as facilitating censorship," the statement said.

The comments come as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he has been promoting his government's technology reform agenda and raising concerns about the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

When asked by a reporter about the US criticism of the draft legislation, Albanese said the proposed measure was not intended to grant governments greater authority, but rather to restore individuals' control over their content choices, which was reflected in the way the policy has been framed.

"I will always stand up for Australia's national interests, and the (reform) is something we have foreshadowed for some time," Albanese said.

The Australian government is seeking feedback from digital platforms, industry bodies, civil society organizations and advocates on the draft "Digital Duty of Care" legislation, with the bill expected to be introduced to parliament this year.