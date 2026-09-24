Severance, minimum wage remain sticking points in labor bill talks

Raucous cheer: Labor union members hold banners and wave posters on May 1, 2025, during a Labor Day rally in Jakarta. (AFP/Azwar Ipank)

The Confederation of All Indonesian Trade Unions (KSBSI) called for labor rules that balance business sustainability with worker protection while adapting to changes in the workforce.

L abor unions are stepping up pressure for stronger protections for outsourced and gig workers, as well as better social security, minimum wages and severance benefits, as the government and House of Representatives work to finalize a new labor protection bill. Thousands of workers rallied along Jalan Jenderal Sudirman and Jalan MH Thamrin in Central Jakarta on Thursday, pressing the government to address their demands.

The Confederation of All Indonesian Trade Unions (KSBSI) called for labor rules that balance business sustainability with worker protection while adapting to changes in the workforce.

On wages, the union called for minimum wages to remain a baseline for single workers with less than 12 months of service, rather than a flat rate applied regardless of tenure.

“In practice, many employers continue paying the basic minimum wage to workers who have been with a company for five, six, or seven years without any progression,” KSBSI president Elly Rosita Silaban said on Thursday.

She also called for stronger social protection for workers affected by layoffs, citing the Job Loss Guarantee (JKP) as an important source of income support. Aside from that, safeguards during corporate restructuring, transitions and closures, also need to be addressed, as the handling of company and labor agreements (PKBs) could leave workers without adequate compensation despite years of service.

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On a separate occasion, the Association of All Indonesian Trade Unions (ASPIRASI) has also called for stronger protection of workers’ rights during the resolution of troubled financial institutions, urging to prioritize unpaid wages, severance and other statutory employment benefits in cases of closure or liquidation.