The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Crew member from missing Anak Krakatau boat identified

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Crew member from missing Anak Krakatau boat identified

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Millions of informal sector workers ill-prepared for retirement

Many Indonesians are making do without old-age saving plans as they grapple with unstable incomes and employment.

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, September 26, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A roadside vendor prepares food on May 12, 2024, to sell at his stall next to a railway in Jakarta. A roadside vendor prepares food on May 12, 2024, to sell at his stall next to a railway in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

Many Indonesians are making do without old-age savings plans as they grapple with unstable incomes and employment.

Nabilla, a freelance videographer based in Bandung, West Java, constantly feels insecure about her income and can only focus on building “emergency funds”.

“I don’t have retirement savings at the moment, because I don’t know how much I’m going to earn next month, so I’m keeping my savings as a safety net in case my income falls or comes in below my target,” she told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

Questioning and nurturing the self with Abell Octovan

From The Weekender

Questioning and nurturing the self with Abell Octovan

Read on The Weekender

Nabilla acknowledged that old-age security “is highly important” but said she would rather keep her savings accessible to support emergency needs and long-term goals instead of locking the money away until retirement.

“I’m still in my 20s and still have a long life ahead of me, so instead of preparing for pension funds, I prioritize building my savings for my current and long-term needs,” she said.

Ferman, a 30-year-old resident of Solo, Central Java, who has been working independently in the creative industry for nearly a decade, also struggles to manage his finances and build retirement funds.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Unions push to scrap pension fund withdrawal tax

Popular

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Related Article

Can QRIS digitize MSME credit?

The Bayan valuation mystery: When markets need answers, not speculation

Govt earmarks Rp 11 trillion to open 200 million new personal bank accounts

IDX begins trial to lower stock price floor to Rp 1

Anwar Usman wraps up controversial tenure at Constitutional Court

Popular

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

More in Business

 View more
A roadside vendor prepares food on May 12, 2024, to sell at his stall next to a railway in Jakarta.
Economy

Millions of informal sector workers ill-prepared for retirement
A woman looks at a device Aug. 11, 2026, as she walks past Wisma Danantara Indonesia, the state asset fund’s headquarters, on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta.
Companies

Danantara, France's Thales to explore AI, defense investment cooperation
Manager candidates of the Red and White Cooperatives march in full camo outfits on July 31, 2026, prior to attending the closing ceremony for the Defense Ministry’s Bachelor of Indonesian Development Drivers (SPPI) degree program at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta.
Regulations

Agrinas asserts co-op managers SOE employees, refuting Danantara claim

Highlight
Delegates walk out as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, on Sept. 24, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia reasserts Palestine focus at United Nations
The newly acquired aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi (left), now KRI Sriwijaya, is accompanied by KRI Brawijaya (center) and KRI Prabu Siliwangi as they sail past Bangka waters on Sept. 17, 2026.
Editorial

Welcoming KRI Sriwijaya
Informal livelihood: A roadside vendor prepares food products on May 12, 2024, for selling at his stall next to a railway in Jakarta.
Economy

Millions of informal sector workers ill-prepared for retirement

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Extending Jakarta’s CFD may raise awareness but not dent pollution
Archipelago

Govt kicks off Rp 150 billion revamp of historic Surakarta Palace
Opinion

Analysis: For the sake of public safety, MBG should be put on hold
Economy

Millions of informal sector workers ill-prepared for retirement
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia reasserts Palestine focus at United Nations
Editorial

Welcoming KRI Sriwijaya
Americas

Indonesia steps up bid for UNSC seat
Archipelago

Veteran Aceh journalist and Serambi Indonesia founder Sjamsul Kahar dies at 80
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Millions of informal sector workers ill-prepared for retirement

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.