Govt earmarks Rp 17 trillion for integrated livestock ecosystem

A prison official assists an inmate in gathering eggs from chickens at the Pekalongan prison in Central Java on June 15, 2026. The penitentiary provides training in food processing and farming to support the government's food security drive. (Antara/Harviyan Perdana Putra)

T he Agriculture Ministry has earmarked around Rp 17 trillion to develop an integrated livestock industry across Indonesia, with five initial sites targeted for completion next year as the government seeks to strengthen domestic supplies of chicken, eggs and milk.

Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman said the program followed up on President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to strengthen food security by linking businesses from feeding and breeding to farming and distribution.

The ecosystem will include feed mills, day-old chick (DOC) production, chicken and egg farms, as well as dairy cattle raising and milk production.

“Five feed factories, DOC and so on will be completed next year. God willing, these five will be inaugurated next year,” Amran said on Sunday in a statement.

The five initial livestock areas are in Lampung, East Java, South Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara and Gorontalo.

“The budget has been released; he [President Prabowo Subianto] has signed Rp 2.2 trillion for the five. The total budget prepared by the government is around Rp 17 trillion, but it is not only for these [five],” Amran said.

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The ministry has completed the administrative and budgeting processes for the five areas and is targeting completion in 2027.