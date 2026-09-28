The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rupiah back near 18,000 on strong dollar, high oil price

At a hearing with the House of Representatives on Monday, BI Governor Destry Damayanti said the central bank had reduced its spot market foreign exchange interventions to 30 percent of total interventions because they were too costly.

Aditya Hadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 28, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
An employee shows rupiah and United States dollar bank notes at a Bank Mandiri Syariah branch in Jakarta, in this undated file photo An employee shows rupiah and United States dollar bank notes at a Bank Mandiri Syariah branch in Jakarta, in this undated file photo (Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

T

he rupiah weakened to 18,000 on Monday against a United States dollar that was hovering near a two-month high against other currencies as the standoff between the US and Iran pushed up oil prices and bond yields.

The Indonesian currency once again breached the psychological level of 18,000 to the dollar last week, after Bank Indonesia (BI) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.75 percent despite a recent rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Newly appointed BI Governor Destry Damayanti said the central bank would rely more heavily on hedging to shield the rupiah from external pressure.

At a hearing with the House of Representatives on Monday, Destry added that BI had reduced its spot market foreign exchange interventions to 30 percent of total interventions because they were too costly, as reported by Reuters.

Interventions through the nondeliverable forward (NDF) market, she said, had proved more effective while reducing the need to draw on foreign exchange reserves.

Destry also said investment in the real sector needed to increase to help stabilize the rupiah.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The rupiah dropped well below the 18,000 mark to mark a historic low in early June but had strengthened to around 17,500 in early September, before weakening again as tensions in the Middle East intensified.

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Related Article

Mideast oil exports rebound in September as Saudi Arabia boosts shipments

Rocking the boat in a storm

Higher for longer, tighter for banks

Thousands of miles apart: Two governors, one North Star problem

Destry promises 'same soul' at BI should she get the job

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

More in Business

 View more
An employee shows rupiah and United States dollar bank notes at a Bank Mandiri Syariah branch in Jakarta, in this undated file photo
Markets

Rupiah back near 18,000 on strong dollar, high oil price
A prison official assists an inmate in gathering eggs from chickens at the Pekalongan prison in Central Java on June 15, 2026. The penitentiary provides training in food processing and farming to support the government's food security drive.
Economy

Govt earmarks Rp 17 trillion for integrated livestock ecosystem
An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Markets

GoTo plunges 14% as IDX lowers minimum price cap

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech at the UN General Assembly high-level debate in New York City on September 26, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Palestine test for UN ‘resilience’, says Indonesia
Support from afar: Members of the Muslim community protest in front of the Arjuna Wijaya Statue in Central Jakarta on Sept. 20, 2023, against a government plan to develop Rempang Island near Batam into a Chinese-funded economic zone that would displace around 7,500 people.
Editorial

 The politics of soil
A farmer stands on a boat that passes through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java on Oct. 12, 2025.
Regulations

Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Rupiah back near 18,000 on strong dollar, high oil price
Politics

Calls grow for probe into alleged luxury Cibinong cells
Economy

Govt earmarks Rp 17 trillion for integrated livestock ecosystem
Markets

GoTo plunges 14% as IDX lowers minimum price cap
Archipelago

'Struggling to eat': Survivors suffer after NTT quake
Academia

Anak Krakatau’s eruption begins a new soil story
Archipelago

Ferry death toll hits 66 as search enters 16th day
Markets

Oil prices spike after Trump rejects Iran truce offer
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rupiah back near 18,000 on strong dollar, high oil price

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.