Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says

Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) speaks at the APBN Kita press conference in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2026. (Government Communication Agency/- )

Danantara would retain its SOE dividends and use them to invest for projects and as “leverage” to attract private capital rather than simply transferred to the state budget, the Finance Ministry noted.

F inance Minister Suahasil Nazara said dividends from state owned enterprises (SOEs) pooled by state asset fund Danantara are “not reflected” into either current or next year’s state budgets, backing away from earlier plans from his predecessor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa to channel Rp 120 trillion (US$6.7 billion) into government coffers.

Danantara would retain its SOE dividends and use them to invest for projects and as “leverage” to attract private capital rather than simply transferred to the state budget, he said.

“[Danantara] maintains the dividends from the SOEs […] At the same time, the state budget can concentrate more on public services, basic infrastructure and social protection,” Suahasil told Bloomberg Television in an interview published on Youtube on Friday.

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The finance ministry and Danantara previously had clashed over control of SOE dividends, when Purbaya said that, following a limited cabinet meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, Danantara would remit Rp 120 trillion (US$6.7 billion) of SOE dividends into the state budget as a fiscal buffer.

The figure followed the Prabowo’s statement in his August address to the House of Representatives that SOEs would generate Rp 200 trillion in dividends this year.

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Danantara chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani subsequently denied that the transfer had been discussed, holding them at a crossroads and unsolved until Purbaya was ousted from his position and be replaced by Suahasil on Sept. 14.