The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up
Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up
Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says

Danantara would retain its SOE dividends and use them to invest for projects and as “leverage” to attract private capital rather than simply transferred to the state budget, the Finance Ministry noted.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 5, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) speaks at the APBN Kita press conference in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2026. Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) speaks at the APBN Kita press conference in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2026. (Government Communication Agency/- )

F

inance Minister Suahasil Nazara said dividends from state owned enterprises (SOEs) pooled by state asset fund Danantara are “not reflected” into either current or next year’s state budgets, backing away from earlier plans from his predecessor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa to channel Rp 120 trillion (US$6.7 billion) into government coffers.

Danantara would retain its SOE dividends and use them to invest for projects and as “leverage” to attract private capital rather than simply transferred to the state budget, he said.

“[Danantara] maintains the dividends from the SOEs […] At the same time, the state budget can concentrate more on public services, basic infrastructure and social protection,” Suahasil told Bloomberg Television in an interview published on Youtube on Friday.

The weight of time

From The Weekender

The weight of time

Read on The Weekender

Read also: Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

The finance ministry and Danantara previously had clashed over control of SOE dividends, when Purbaya said that, following a limited cabinet meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, Danantara would remit Rp 120 trillion (US$6.7 billion) of SOE dividends into the state budget as a fiscal buffer.

The figure followed the Prabowo’s statement in his August address to the House of Representatives that SOEs would generate Rp 200 trillion in dividends this year.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Danantara chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani subsequently denied that the transfer had been discussed, holding them at a crossroads and unsolved until Purbaya was ousted from his position and be replaced by Suahasil on Sept. 14. 

Popular

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Related Article

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says

Danantara to invest in ethanol infrastructure over next three years

Don’t let things slip now

Agrinas asserts co-op managers SOE employees, refuting Danantara claim

Govt settles remaining BLBI-related debt from 1998 crisis

Popular

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

More in Business

 View more
Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) speaks at the APBN Kita press conference in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2026.
Economy

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says
Visitors look at shoes for sale on Aug. 11 at a retail outlet in Tangerang City, Banten.
Regulations

New stimulus package to boost economy in Q4, and beyond
A shopper pays with a 10 euro banknote at a market in Aix-en-Provence, France, Jan. 16, 2025.
Markets

Euro slides as French fiscal worries grip markets

Highlight
Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara speaks at the APBN Kita press conference in Jakarta on Friday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Economy

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025.
Editorial

Bringing the military back in
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second left) congratulate and shake hands with new cabinet members during a cabinet reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta on October 1, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

The Latest

 View more
Society

Women turn forest foods into new livelihoods
Europe

US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase
Asia & Pacific

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say
Economy

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says
Regulations

New stimulus package to boost economy in Q4, and beyond
Art & Culture

The iconic wheels Jakarta left behind
Asia & Pacific

Former ICJ president says world needs another Bandung moment for peace
Archipelago

Mercenary recruitment becomes new threat for Riau Islands migrant workers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.