SMI, Europe's NUCA program target bankable resilience projects

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The state-owned infrastructure financier, as part of its partnership with NUCA, is funding water, wastewater and other projects to help regions adapt to a changing climate through built-in resilience.
tate-owned PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) is continuing its partnership with the National Development Banks Urban Climate Program (NUCA) to support regional administrations in developing and financing public infrastructure with a focus on bankable projects, particularly in water, wastewater and climate resilience.
According to SMI president director Reynaldi Hermansjah, climate change considerations are increasingly being incorporated into infrastructure projects.
“In Maluku last week we financed a project, and one of its measures is to mitigate coastal erosion. So, what we are discussing and working on through NUCA is not just talk or something still at the early stage. There are concrete applications,” Reynaldi told The Jakarta Post on Monday.
For water infrastructure, the program covers assessments of water sources, requirements and quality, while wastewater infrastructure projects aim to support water recycling and reduced groundwater reliance.
Read also: Water concerns triggers suspension of West Java data center project
The state-owned infrastructure financier is also encouraging local administrations to incorporate climate change considerations into the roads they finance, for example, by allocating 28 percent of funding to drainage under the climate adaptation project to help maintain road quality and prevent water-related deterioration.
Reynaldi said one of the biggest challenges for local administrations was not necessarily access to funding, but “the project preparation phase, preparing those projects so that they are eligible for financing”.
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