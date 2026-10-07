The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Government to halt clearing forests, boost output from existing paddies

The President's climate and energy envoy told a sustainability forum on Monday that the country had achieved rice self-sufficiency three years earlier than planned, so no additional forests would be cleared to make way for paddies.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 7, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Anindya Bakrie (second left), chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), shares the stage with Investment and Downstream Minister Rosan Roeslani (fourth right) and Apindo chairwoman Shinta Kamdani (third) as well as other leading business figures on Oct. 6, the first day of the Indonesia International Sustainability Forum 2026 at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski in Central Jakarta. Anindya Bakrie (second left), chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), shares the stage with Investment and Downstream Minister Rosan Roeslani (fourth right) and Apindo chairwoman Shinta Kamdani (third) as well as other leading business figures on Oct. 6, the first day of the Indonesia International Sustainability Forum 2026 at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski in Central Jakarta. (ISF 2026/- )

T

he government will halt the expansion of rice fields into forest areas since the country had achieved self-sufficiency in the staple grain three years earlier than the 2029 target, according to special presidential envoy for climate and energy Hashim Djojohadikusumo.

Speaking on Monday at the Indonesia International Sustainability Forum (ISF) 2026 in Central Jakarta, Hashim said the national rice reserve had reached 5.3 million tonnes and continued to increase, exceeding the storage capacity of state-owned warehouses.

The government therefore saw no need to clear additional forests for rice cultivation, including for its planned 2-million-hectare food estate program.

“We will not embark on extensification of arable areas. We will embark and continue intensification measures using new [varieties], new seeds, superior seeds of rice and soybeans,” said Hashim, who is also the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto.

The government’s focus has instead shifted to intensifying existing agricultural land, supported by a 50 percent increase in the price floor of rice per kilogram to Rp 6,500 (36 US cents) from Rp 4,000 and a 20 percent cut in fertilizer costs.

The special envoy said the country aimed to achieve soybean self-sufficiency in around three years, while sugar remained a more difficult commodity. He added that food security gains would help the country’s readiness for potential future disruptions, such as “the next COVID”.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Hashim also highlighted the government’s energy self-sufficiency agenda, which included a plan to develop 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity and a 7 GW nuclear power program alongside the progressive biofuel development program.

Popular

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Related Article

Indonesia is pulling away the poor’s only ladder: Education

Living Lab Ventures hosts Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN, highlights Japan–ASEAN investment

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

RSPO integrity tested as wildfires hit orangutan habitat

Prabowo’s data claims draw public scrutiny

Popular

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

More in Business

 View more
A worker dumps a batch of freshly cleaned soybeans into a crushing machine on Feb. 5, 2026, at a tofu factory in Surabaya, East Java.
Regulations

Indonesia mulling soybean import subsidy as prices rise
Anindya Bakrie (second left), chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), shares the stage with Investment and Downstream Minister Rosan Roeslani (fourth right) and Apindo chairwoman Shinta Kamdani (third) as well as other leading business figures on Oct. 6, the first day of the Indonesia International Sustainability Forum 2026 at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski in Central Jakarta.
Economy

Government to halt clearing forests, boost output from existing paddies

Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on September 5, 2026.
Markets

Oil rises and stocks fall as Hormuz worries flare

Highlight
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Politics

Top court quashes petition to disqualify Gibran
Gold medallists Indonesia's Daniel Marthin (second left) and Leo Carnando (second right) pose with bronze medallists Indonesia's Fajar Alfian (left) and Shohibul Fikri (right) on the podium after the men's doubles event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Aichi prefecture on September 29, 2026.
Editorial

Nurturing sports talent early
Workers hold flags during a rally outside the House of Representatives (DPR) building on Jl. Gatot Subroto in Central Jakarta on Oct. 6, 2026, calling for the passage of the Employment Protection Bill.
Regulations

House passes new manpower law, touts it as a ‘gift’ to workers

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Indonesia mulling soybean import subsidy as prices rise
Academia

Oil's new problem is logistics
Economy

Government to halt clearing forests, boost output from existing paddies

Academia

A Trump-Xi AI hotline is not governance. ASEAN must build its own
Asia & Pacific

Climate champion Australia digging more coal
Academia

UNGA High-level Week: Calling for a resilient multilateral system
Europe

Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
Markets

Oil rises and stocks fall as Hormuz worries flare
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Government to halt clearing forests, boost output from existing paddies

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.