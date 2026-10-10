Riyadh Air to fly to Jakarta on Nov. 16, ticket sales ongoing

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Saudi Arabia's second flag carrier Riyadh Air receives a customary water salute on its first landing at an undisclosed airport in this undated picture. (Courtesy of Riyadh Air/-)

The Jakarta service represents a significant milestones in Riyadh Air’s rapid expansion across Asia and brings Riyadh Air’s total destinations on sale to 16.

S audi Arabian second flag carrier Riyadh Air has opened ticket sales for the airline’s new direct route from Riyadh to Jakarta for flights starting on Nov. 16, the airlines announced on Oct. 5.

The Jakarta service represents a significant milestone in Riyadh Air’s rapid expansion across Asia and brings Riyadh Air’s total destinations on sale to 16 as it builds a global network connecting major commercial and cultural hubs through Riyadh, the airline said.

“Opening ticket sales for Jakarta marks another important milestone in Riyadh Air’s rapid global expansion across Asia,” Riyadh Air chief executive office Tony Douglas said in the statement.

“This destination reflects our strategic commitment to linking key global markets through Riyadh, driving business and tourism in line with Vision 2030, and delivering an exceptional, digitally led experience aboard our state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners."

Douglas added that the airline looks forward to adding more flights to this route soon as demand continues to grow.

Riyadh Air will fly three weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) just outside Jakarta.

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The airline flies from Riyadh on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from Jakarta on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.