Gibran gets heat after Constitutional Court ruling

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he fate of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka could now hinge on political parties in the House of Representatives after calls for his impeachment emerged after a Constitutional Court ruling found he lacked educational qualifications when he ran for office two years ago.
In one of the most closely watched rulings, the court on Tuesday found no convincing evidence that Gibran holds a high school diploma required to run in 2024 but stopped short of disqualifying him from office and left any further assessment of his eligibility to other institutions.
The ruling has since renewed questions over his eligibility to serve as vice president, adding to the controversies surrounding Gibran’s rise to the country’s second-highest office after he ran alongside President Prabowo Subianto with the tacit backing of Gibran’s father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
Following the ruling, a push to remove Gibran from office began taking shape in the House, after a letter circulated widely on Wednesday urging the House to launch impeachment proceedings and investigate Gibran’s eligibility to serve as vice president. The letter was allegedly initiated by lawmaker Tonny Tesar of Nasdem Party.
The letter cited a provision in the Constitution allowing the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to remove a president or vice president from office following House proposal if they are found to have committed serious legal violations or no longer meet the requirements for holding office.
But Nasdem has now appeared to distance itself from the letter. Its senior politician Ahmad Sahroni dismissed it as a “hoax”, while deputy chairman Saan Mustofa said the party still has no official stance as it is still reviewing the ruling.
Meanwhile, several politicians from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Gibran’s former party and a longtime critic of his election bid, have called on the House to take a “firm follow-up”, despite the party itself having yet to take an official position on the ruling.
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