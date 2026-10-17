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Southeast Asia sees 25% of retail spending happen online

E-commerce market in the region is projected to continue growing and reach over $400 billion by 2031.  

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, October 17, 2026

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Employees sort goods at a Lazada warehouse in Cimanggis, West Java, in this file photo. Employees sort goods at a Lazada warehouse in Cimanggis, West Java, in this file photo. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

C

ountries in Southeast Asia have recorded a surge in online retail purchases on e-commerce platforms amid growing use of digital payments.  

According to the E-commerce Payments Momentum Report 2026 launched by financial technology start-up Xendit and e-commerce data firm Cube, 25 percent of retail spending in Southeast Asia now happens online.

The report is based on a survey of 6,000 online shoppers across the six main markets in the region, with 1,000 of them coming from Indonesia.

“E-commerce is reaching a new chapter, from billions to hundreds of billions. This will be the first year, when physical goods e-commerce sales in Southeast Asia are higher than US$200 billion. Indonesia is still the biggest of those markets,” said Simon Torring, cofounder of Cube, during the report’s launch on Thursday. 

Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market is projected to continue growing and reach over $400 billion by 2031. 

Read also: Retailers decry ‘unfair’ tax advantage for e-commerce

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Major platforms in the region, including Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, have seen faster growth than expected, reaching over 33 percent year-on-year (yoy) in the first quarter of 2026, which is double the initial projections of up to 16 percent. 

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