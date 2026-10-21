East Java governor visits energy ministry as fuel queues stretch across region

Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station in Denpasar, Bali, on Oct. 14, 2026 amid a fuel supply shortage on the island. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

Pertamina also recently increased Biosolar distribution by 20 percent in Padang, West Sumatra, to address long queues at gas stations that the company attributed to surging demand for subsidized fuel.

E ast Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa visited the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Tuesday to address fuel shortages that have triggered lengthy queues at gas stations across parts of the province.

Khofifah, accompanied by East Java Deputy Governor Emil Dardak, said after the meeting that she had encountered gas station notices stating that subsidized fuel deliveries were still in transit, demanding clarification and assurances that supplies would reach gas stations as scheduled.

Disruptions to fuel distribution, particularly Biosolar, a subsidized diesel blend, could affect transportation, logistics, businesses and fishing activities, she said.

“When Biosolar is difficult to obtain at gas stations, the impact is significant, extending even to fishermen,” Khofifah said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Read also: Bahlil vows to replenish subsidized fuel supply within week

Long queues have been reported at gas stations in several East Java areas, including Malang, Jember and Blitar, following days of similar disruptions in Bali.

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Motorists in Bali faced snaking queues at gas stations lasting anywhere from four to 11 hours, with some drivers waiting up to seven hours or even staying overnight due to a severe regional fuel distribution delay.