Cybersecurity agency urges stronger defenses as AI exposes new vulnerabilities

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Government agencies and major organizations in the US, UK, EU, Singapore and Japan have been treating PHP2Shell as a global cybersecurity emergency and have taken websites completely offline as a precaution while applying security fixes.
he National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) has urged website operators to patch critical vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language and isolate exposed systems until they can be secured, as organizations worldwide scramble to protect themselves from potential cyberattacks.
The warning follows an international security alert after artificial intelligence agents uncovered critical flaws in a programming language which powers much of the internet.
In a security advisory published on its website on Thursday, BSSN outlined mitigation measures for two flaws, tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, collectively known as PHP2Shell.
The flaws are particularly dangerous because it could allow remote attackers to execute malicious code on vulnerable servers without authentication, potentially exposing sensitive information and compromising websites.
Read also: Websites go dark as AI exposes critical security flaws
The first, CVE-2026-109618, can cause memory corruption when PHP runs out of memory while processing website requests. The second, CVE-2026-109619, occurs when PHP tries to use a piece of computer memory that has already been released, potentially disrupting the program’s operation.
Both flaws could give potential hackers a way to run their own commands on affected servers, potentially compromising websites and the systems behind them.
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