Govt shifts social policy toward cash aid, financial welfare

People queue on May 10, 2024, for cash aid as part of the government’s Family Hope Program, in Bandung, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

The government is stepping up efforts to shift toward more targeted direct cash transfers as part of its social protection system, while looking to expand access to financial services to improve household welfare.

T he government is stepping up financial inclusion efforts that would allow for more direct cash transfers in social protection, but inaccurate recipient data and a lack of financial literacy could complicate the plan.

During a national coordination meeting with regional leaders on Thursday, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto unveiled a stimulus package for the fourth quarter of this year that includes a nationwide bank account creation initiative, along with rice aid and wage subsidies.

The government has earmarked Rp 1.28 trillion (US$70.8 million) to open bank accounts for 25 million people aged 17 and older in the bottom four income deciles.

“We are preparing the One Person, One Bank Account program. Through this program, we aim to raise our financial inclusion rate to nearly 99 percent, up from 93 percent [at present],” said Airlangga.

Read also: Govt to trial direct cash aid transfers in 2027

Furthermore, he said the government would move beyond simply expanding bank account ownership to ensure that the greater access to financial services translated into actual welfare improvements.

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To mark the shift, President Prabowo Subianto launched the National Council for Financial Welfare (DNKK) at the same event, transforming what used to be the National Council for Financial Inclusion (DNKI).