Indonesia eyes November gas boost from $891m Maha Field

An offshore oil and gas rig in the Mahakam Block in East Kalimantan. (Pertamina/Pertamina)

Natural gas production from East Kalimantan's offshore region is targeted to increase to about 750 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) starting Nov. 1, driven by an additional supply of about 290 mmscfd from JNE#6 and the development of the Maha-South Hub field.

T he US$891 million Maha Field production facilities in Kutai, East Kalimantan, are scheduled to begin operations by the end of October, Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Thursday.

Bahlil, who also serves as energy and mineral resources minister, made the remarks as he inaugurated the gas intake from the Jangkrik North East #6 (JNE#6) project and the production facilities at the Maha-South Hub field.

He expected the project to boost participation in the domestic fabrication industry for deepwater oil and gas development.

Natural gas production from East Kalimantan's offshore region is targeted to increase to about 750 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) starting Nov. 1, driven by an additional supply of about 290 mmscfd from JNE#6 and the development of the Maha-South Hub field.

Bahlil added that the government welcomed the successful side-tracking of the JNE#6 well, which has yielded significant results since Oct. 9. Gas production has surged more than fivefold, rising from about 10 mmscfd to 56 mmscfd. The success has also added about 100 billion cubic feet (BCF) to the initial Gas-in-Place reserves.

“This demonstrates the serious commitment of the government and all the companies involved, particularly Searah, to realizing the President’s [Prabowo Subianto] ‘Asta Cita,’ one of the pillars of which is achieving energy sovereignty,” he said.

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Searah is a joint venture between Italian energy company Eni and Malaysia’s Petronas, which operates the Maha gas project.