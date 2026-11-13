RI-Singapore discuss joint action on tax evasion, transfer pricing

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The neighboring countries plan stronger data-sharing and joint measures to tackle corporate tax compliance issues.
ndonesia's Directorate General of Taxes (DJP) is discussing stronger data-sharing with Singapore to improve corporate tax oversight and compliance in both countries, including efforts to address transfer pricing and underinvoicing.
DJP Director General Bimo Wijayanto said the discussions covered information that could be exchanged between the two countries to strengthen corporate tax compliance, including cases involving forest and land fires.
"We discussed data that could be exchanged to strengthen corporate compliance, both in Indonesia and Singapore," Bimo told reporters in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, as quoted by news agency Antara.
He said Singapore was among the countries with which Indonesia had a relatively intense exchange of financial information, including in terms of the value of data shared.
The discussions were being coordinated by the Foreign Ministry and involved other ministries and government agencies, including the Finance Ministry's tax directorate and other institutions responsible for financial data and international trade.
The cooperation would also be aligned with broader governance reforms involving critical and strategic minerals and natural resources, including the palm oil sector, Bimo said.
Read also: Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals
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