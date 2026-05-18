WHO keeps evaluation of hantavirus as 'low risk'

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The MV Hondius is expected to dock in the Dutch port of Rotterdam between 10:00 am (0800 GMT) and midday on Monday, according to officials, before disembarking the 27 remaining people on board: 25 crew and two medical staff.
he World Health Organization said Sunday it was maintaining its assessment of the hantavirus outbreak as "low risk" as the cruise ship where the outbreak originated approached the Netherlands.
"The public health risk has been reassessed with the most current information available, and the global risk remains low," said a WHO statement.
"While additional cases may still occur among passengers and crew members exposed before containment measures were implemented, the risk of onward transmission is expected to be reduced following disembarkation and the implementation of control measures," it added.
Local music now dominates streaming charts across Southeast Asia. So why aren't Indonesian artists filling bigger rooms?Read on The Weekender
The MV Hondius is expected to dock in the Dutch port of Rotterdam between 10:00 am (0800 GMT) and midday on Monday, according to officials, before disembarking the 27 remaining people on board: 25 crew and two medical staff.
The ship, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, made headlines after three passengers died from hantavirus -- a rare virus for which no vaccines nor specific treatments exist.
In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.
While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?
We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.