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WHO keeps evaluation of hantavirus as 'low risk'

The MV Hondius is expected to dock in the Dutch port of Rotterdam between 10:00 am (0800 GMT) and midday on Monday, according to officials, before disembarking the 27 remaining people on board: 25 crew and two medical staff.

AFP
Geneva
Mon, May 18, 2026 Published on May. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-05-18T12:05:05+07:00

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A test tube labelled “Hantavirus positive“ is held in this illustration taken on May 7, 2026. A test tube labelled “Hantavirus positive“ is held in this illustration taken on May 7, 2026. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

T

he World Health Organization said Sunday it was maintaining its assessment of the hantavirus outbreak as "low risk" as the cruise ship where the outbreak originated approached the Netherlands.

"The public health risk has been reassessed with the most current information available, and the global risk remains low," said a WHO statement.

"While additional cases may still occur among passengers and crew members exposed before containment measures were implemented, the risk of onward transmission is expected to be reduced following disembarkation and the implementation of control measures," it added.

All the streams. Where are the crowds?

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All the streams. Where are the crowds?

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The MV Hondius is expected to dock in the Dutch port of Rotterdam between 10:00 am (0800 GMT) and midday on Monday, according to officials, before disembarking the 27 remaining people on board: 25 crew and two medical staff.

The ship, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, made headlines after three passengers died from hantavirus -- a rare virus for which no vaccines nor specific treatments exist.

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