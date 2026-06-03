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Through new venues, shifting tastes and an evolving live music landscape, thousands continue to make the pilgrimage to a festival that has become a fixture of Indonesia’s cultural calendar.
Java Jazz 2026 offers the comfort of a familiar chorus
DECK:
Through shifting tastes and an evolving live music landscape to a new venue, thousands continue their pilgrimage to the annual music festival, which has become a fixture on Indonesia’s cultural calendar.
It doesn't really matter where you live, Jakarta is expensive everywhere. The only real choice is what you're willing to pay with: your money, your time or your sanity.Read on The Weekender
QUOTE:
“We go on stage with no set list at all, and that's what we've honed over the years.”
— Kenny Gabriel, synth bassist, Batavia Collective
While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?
We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.
With toned arms as the new status symbol, maybe it’s time we rethink why we come to the gym and pick up those dumbbells.
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