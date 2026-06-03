Genre blender: Grammy-winning American musician Jon Batiste puts on a diverse show ranging from jazz-infused classical pieces to dance-oriented pop tunes on May 30, 2026, during his Indonesian debut at the International Java Jazz Festival 2026 at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) in Tangerang, Banten. (Courtesy of Java Festival Production/-)

Through new venues, shifting tastes and an evolving live music landscape, thousands continue to make the pilgrimage to a festival that has become a fixture of Indonesia’s cultural calendar.

Java Jazz 2026 offers the comfort of a familiar chorus

DECK:

Through shifting tastes and an evolving live music landscape to a new venue, thousands continue their pilgrimage to the annual music festival, which has become a fixture on Indonesia’s cultural calendar.

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QUOTE:

“We go on stage with no set list at all, and that's what we've honed over the years.”

— Kenny Gabriel, synth bassist, Batavia Collective