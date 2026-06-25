Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Bearer of benediction: ‘Earth's Blessings’ by ceramic artist Fransiskus Widayanto depicts the Virgin Mary as a source of abundance: Dressed in a modern ‘kebaya’ (traditional blouse) in earthy tones and batik, she clasps her hands in prayer, a rosary of red beads suspended from her wrists. (JP/Aruna Harjani)

Drawing on decades of experience founded on formal production techniques, ceramic artist Fransiskus Widayanto blends faith, culture and craftsmanship in Indonesian interpretations of the Virgin Mary.

It might be just a type of soil, but for ceramic artist Fransiskus Widayanto, each clump of clay is precious.

Widayanto was 4 years old when he started playing with earth.

“Clay is a source for everything: Your walls, which are made of bricks, are made of clay; your roof and your floors are all made of clay,” he said

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Over the years, he turned his passion for shaping a clump of clay into a business.

In his latest exhibition Bunda Maria... Doakanlah Kami (Mother Mary, Pray for Us), held in Jakarta in early May, the ceramic artist explored motherhood through his interpretations of the Virgin Mary.

“My theme was the blessed Mother Mary, focusing on varying emotions of happiness or sadness.”

Widayanto traveled all over the world to observe how the mother of Jesus Christ was depicted, in different forms and with different expressions.