Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

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Drawing on decades of experience founded on formal production techniques, ceramic artist Fransiskus Widayanto blends faith, culture and craftsmanship in Indonesian interpretations of the Virgin Mary.
It might be just a type of soil, but for ceramic artist Fransiskus Widayanto, each clump of clay is precious.
Widayanto was 4 years old when he started playing with earth.
“Clay is a source for everything: Your walls, which are made of bricks, are made of clay; your roof and your floors are all made of clay,” he said
Over the years, he turned his passion for shaping a clump of clay into a business.
In his latest exhibition Bunda Maria... Doakanlah Kami (Mother Mary, Pray for Us), held in Jakarta in early May, the ceramic artist explored motherhood through his interpretations of the Virgin Mary.
“My theme was the blessed Mother Mary, focusing on varying emotions of happiness or sadness.”
Widayanto traveled all over the world to observe how the mother of Jesus Christ was depicted, in different forms and with different expressions.
My generation watched our parents give everything to a company. We decided to give it to ourselves instead. But it's more complicated than that.
In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.
While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?
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