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'Senja Teduh Pelita': Maliq & D'Essentials enters a dystopian future

Jakarta Movin's latest jukebox musical transforms the band's songs into a sci-fi tale of children searching for hope on a planet scarred by climate change, war and human greed.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, July 8, 2026 Published on Jul. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-07-06T20:34:38+07:00

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Finding hope: Child actors perform a musical number from the jukebox musical Senja Teduh Pelita during a press conference at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Central Jakarta on June 3, 2026. In the foreground are Alf Elijah Sigarlaki (left) and Daria Lakshmi Algamar (right), who alternate in the lead role of Arah. Finding hope: Child actors perform a musical number from the jukebox musical Senja Teduh Pelita during a press conference at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Central Jakarta on June 3, 2026. In the foreground are Alf Elijah Sigarlaki (left) and Daria Lakshmi Algamar (right), who alternate in the lead role of Arah. (Courtesy of Image Dynamics/-)

C

hildren are often described as the future. But what happens when the world they inherit has been scarred by climate change, war and human greed? That question drives Senja Teduh Pelita, Jakarta Movin's upcoming musical built around the songs of Maliq & D'Essentials.

Set in a dystopian world ravaged by climate change, war and pandemics, the sci-fi musical imagines a future in which the human population has dwindled, fertile land has turned barren and water has become scarce. Adults leave in search of a better place to live, promising to return for their children. But they never do.

Convinced that something terrible has happened to them, a brave child named Arah leads a group of youngsters on a perilous journey across oceans, forests, mountains and the ruins of civilization in search of their parents. Along the way, the story unfolds through 20 iconic songs by Maliq & D'Essentials, including "Senja Teduh Pelita" (2019), "Himalaya" (2014) and "Jalan, Pulang" (2025).

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The production will be staged at Graha Bhakti Budaya in Taman Ismail Marzuki, Central Jakarta, from July 3 to 12.

"Senja Teduh Pelita was born out of our concerns," said Nuya Susantono, the company's cofounder and CEO, who also serves as the musical's producer and director. "Inspired by Maliq & D'Essentials' songs, the musical explores environmental issues, as well as power dynamics and politics."

"Our biggest concern is what we're doing today, and the impact it will have 100 or 200 years from now," Nuya added. "It's about how our children and grandchildren will live as a result of the actions we take today."

Senja Teduh Pelita marks Jakarta Movin's third jukebox musical, following INTERAKSI (2024), inspired by the songs of Tulus, and Musikal Pandangan Pertama (2026), built around the music of RAN.

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Finding hope: Child actors perform a musical number from the jukebox musical Senja Teduh Pelita during a press conference at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Central Jakarta on June 3, 2026. In the foreground are Alf Elijah Sigarlaki (left) and Daria Lakshmi Algamar (right), who alternate in the lead role of Arah.
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