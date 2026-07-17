‘Where Are We in Time’ reflects a world in flux

Mapping the landscape: A selection of lithographs by Franz Wilhelm Junghuhn is displayed as part of Where Are We in Time: A Season of Shifting Landscape at Museum MACAN in Jakarta, in this undated photograph. (Courtesy of Museum MACAN/-)

Museum MACAN's first exhibition season of 2026 brings together contemporary and historical works that examine how history, memory and power shape the landscapes we inherit, and how we navigate an increasingly uncertain world.

The ground beneath our feet seems to be shifting.

As the world grapples with wars, economic uncertainty, climate extremes and political upheaval, Museum MACAN's latest exhibition season asks visitors to reconsider how landscapes are shaped not only by geography, but also by history, memory and time.

Where Are We in Time: A Season of Shifting Landscape, the museum's first exhibition series of 2026, brings together a solo exhibition by Indonesian filmmaker Riar Rizaldi, the group exhibition Menelan Cakrawala, special presentations by Malaysian textile artist Marcos Kueh and Singaporean multidisciplinary artist Dawn Ng, and a new children's artspace by Indonesian artist Ruth Marbun.

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"This is the first time we've presented this many exhibitions in a single season," Museum MACAN assistant curator Aditya Lingga, who prefers to be called Lingga, said during a curatorial tour on June 11.

The season expands the idea of landscape beyond the physical world to explore the relationship between space and time.

"We often assume time moves in one direction. But time doesn't unfold in just one way. These exhibitions invite us to experience time differently," Lingga said.

Layers of history: A visitor watches 'Tropenkolder' (2026) by Indonesian filmmaker Riar Rizaldi on July 1, 2026, while seated on stacks of colonial-era railway sleepers collected from across Indonesia, as part of Where Are We in Time: A Season of Shifting Landscape at Museum MACAN in Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)