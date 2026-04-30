Prosecutors find attack on Andrie premeditated

(From left to right) Defendants Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko, First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Cahyono, Capt. Nandala Dwi Prasetya and First Lt. Sami Lakka attend their indictment hearing on April 29 in the case of acid attack against activist Andrie Yunus at the Jakarta Military Court in East Jakarta. Military prosecutors indict them of committing premeditated serious assault by hurling acid at Andrie on March 12 in Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

Four defendants saw activist Andrie Yunus had ‘insulted’ and ‘trampled the military’s dignity’ for his opposition to the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in 2025, according to the prosecutors’ indictment

I ndonesian Military (TNI) prosecutors have indicted four officers for allegedly conducting a premeditated acid attack against human rights activist Andrie Yunus in the Jakarta Military Court amid continued calls to try the case in a civilian court.

On Wednesday, prosecutors formally read out charges against the defendants in the first hearing of the acid attack, namely Capt. Nandala Dwi Prasetya, First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Widhi, First Lt. Sami Lakka and Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko.

All defendants, previously only identified by their initials, have been assigned to the TNI’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) since last November. They have been detained by the Military Police Headquarters (Puspom TNI) since March 18.

In their indictment, prosecutors suspected the defendants to carry out their premeditated attack against Andrie following his action of interrupting close-door deliberations by House of Representatives lawmakers on a revision to the TNI Law in March 2025 at Fairmont Hotel in Central Jakarta.

At that time, Andrie, a member of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) who is vocal opposing the rising militarism in the country, said the deliberations lack transparency and the bill would expand the military’s role in civilian affairs. The revision was passed into law last March.

“Based on this incident, the defendants considered that Andrie had insulted and even trampled on the dignity of the military institution,” military prosecutor Lt. Col. Muhammad Iswadi read out the indictment.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

In March, a year after the interruption at Fairmont, the defendants allegedly brought up Andrie during their off-duty talks.