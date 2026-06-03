Cabinet secretary Teddy defends Prabowo’s frequent overseas travel

Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya delivers a statement on current issues regarding state budget efficiency related to President Prabowo Subianto’s overseas travels as seen in this screen grab from a video posted on the Cabinet Secretariat’s social media account on June 1, 2026. (Instagram/@sekretariat.kabinet)

In a video posted on social media, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said the number of people in the presidential entourage in each international trip has been reduced following the government’s austerity measures.

C abinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya has defended President Prabowo Subianto’s frequent overseas trips amid widespread public scrutiny, dismissing budget concerns while insisting the visits deliver tangible economic and strategic gains for Indonesia.

In a video posted on the Cabinet Secretariat’s official Instagram account on Monday evening, Teddy rebutted claims that Prabowo’s frequent overseas trips were excessive and wasteful amid nationwide austerity measures.

“Any excess costs beyond what has been allocated by the state are fully borne personally by President Prabowo,” Teddy said in the five-minute video. “This has been explained many times.”

He added that further cost-efficiency safeguards had also been implemented, including reducing the number of delegates on international trips from more than 100 in previous administrations, as Teddy claimed, to a maximum of 60.

Teddy also responded to another criticism that the President’s more than 50 overseas trips since taking office in October 2024 have been impulsive and poorly planned. He said not all visits could be planned far in advance amid geopolitical volatility, stressing the need for Indonesia to remain agile in building ties with partners.

“The global landscape is extremely dynamic. President Prabowo assumed office at a time when the world was facing multiple crises,” Teddy explained. “Leaders must cultivate strong ties with each other. We cannot wait until a crisis breaks out before asking for help.”

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