Leadership change 'falls short' without reform in free meals program

Pupils eat meals provided under the free nutritious meal program on May 21, 2026, at SD 2 state elementary school in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi. (Antara/Andry Denisah)

President Prabowo Subianto’s removal of allegedly corrupt officials of the agency overseeing the free nutritious meal program might have been intended to restore public trust, but analysts have cautioned that a leadership change alone is not enough.

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s removal of allegedly corrupt officials of the agency overseeing the free nutritious meal program rollout might have been intended to restore public trust in his signature program, but analysts have cautioned that a leadership change alone is unlikely to fix the problem without meaningful governance reform.

Prabowo on Tuesday night unexpectedly removed Dadan Hindayana as head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), along with deputy heads Lodewyk Pusung and Sony Sonjaya, with an official citing failure to adhere to good governance and food quality standards.

Less than 24 hours after their dismissal, the three former agency leaders were arrested on charges of causing state losses and enriching themselves through dubious procurement of unnecessary equipment and rigged selection processes for foundations managing the kitchens.

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Dadan, widely known as one of Prabowo’s close advisors, has been replaced by his deputy, Nanik Sudaryati Deyang. She is now assisted by Agustina Arumsari, formerly the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP) deputy head, and Maj. Gen. Trenggono who was deputy president director of state-owned agriculture company Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, as deputy heads.

The government has budgeted at least Rp 268 trillion (US$14.8 billion) this year for the program, a key part of Prabowo’s campaign promise aimed at fighting malnutrition by feeding nearly 90 million schoolchildren and pregnant women. But the rollout has come under public scrutiny over its high cost, cases of food poisoning, operational shortcomings and corruption allegations.

Political appointment

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Analysts have expressed cautious views on Prabowo’s picks, saying the leadership changes at the BGN could either improve or further undermine the implementation of the free meals program.