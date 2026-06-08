Concern grows over planned expansion of police roles in free meals agency, drug regulator

Police officers stand guard in front of the Aceh Provincial Legislative Council (DPRA) building on Sept. 1, 2025, in Banda Aceh, Aceh, during a protest by students demanding police reform and the dissolution of the House of Representatives. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

Proposed amendment to the Police Law has alarmed critics over new provisions that could allow active-duty officers to serve at two agencies in charge of rolling out free meals and regulating food and drugs, stoking fresh fear of police encroachment into civic spaces.

A proposed amendment to the Police Law has alarmed critics over new provisions that could allow active-duty officers to serve in two agencies in charge of rolling out free meals and regulating food and drugs, adding to growing concerns over police encroachment into civic spaces.

The House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs kicked off deliberations to revise the 2002 Police Law last Thursday, when the government presented its list of proposed changes to the House’s version of the bill.

Among the government’s proposals is a set of provisions that allow active-duty police officers to occupy positions outside the police institution “as long as the posts are deemed related to policing”.

Under proposed Article 28A, police officers could hold managerial and nonmanagerial positions at ministries and agencies to maintain public order, public protection and public services.

The government document further says that state institutions that fall under the public protection and services category include the ones responsible for “food and drug supervision” and “national nutrition and food affairs”.

Security analysts have since suspected that the provision would effectively allow active-duty police officers to serve at the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) and the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which oversees President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free meal program for millions of students nationwide.

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The draft revision prepared by the House, meanwhile, excludes BGN and BPOM from its lists of 17 government agencies and ministries to which police officers could be appointed. But the government is now proposing the House’s list be revised to include the two agencies.