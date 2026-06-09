Prabowo swears in new BGN chief, labor leader Said Iqbal as presidential advisor

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President Prabowo Subianto on Monday inaugurated new leadership for the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) and named labor leader Said Iqbal as a special presidential advisor on employment, raising questions about the future direction of the government’s free meals program and the country’s labor movement.
resident Prabowo Subianto on Monday inaugurated a new leadership for the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) and named labor leader Said Iqbal as a special presidential advisor on employment, raising questions about the future direction of the government’s free nutritious meal program and the country’s labor movement.
In a ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, Nanik Sudaryati Deyang was sworn in as BGN head alongside Agustina Arumsari and Maj. Gen. Trenggono as deputies of the agency overseeing the flagship free meals program.
Nanik previously served as BGN deputy head, while Agustina was deputy head of the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP) and Trenggono was deputy president director of state-owned agriculture company Agrinas Pangan Nusantara.
The swearing-in came just days after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) arrested former BGN head Dadan Hindayana and his deputies Sony Sonjaya and Lodewyk Pusung as graft suspects linked to the free meals program, less than 24 hours after Prabowo dismissed the three from their posts on June 2.
Speaking after the livestreamed swearing-in ceremony, Nanik said the new leadership would focus on ensuring the program is managed responsibly and transparently, adding that deputy head Agustina would be “closely monitoring the program’s finances.”
“This is a mandate that we must carry out properly, sincerely and honestly,” she told reporters at the palace.
Nanik said one of the agency’s immediate priorities would be cutting back on its billion-rupiah budget by reassessing the program’s target beneficiaries, currently around 63 million people from its target of nearly 90 million schoolchildren and pregnant women.
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