TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
Protest works
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
Protest works
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Fatality at Jakarta marathon raises concerns on safety, readiness

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, June 20, 2026 Published on Jun. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-06-19T15:29:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man runs carrying a boy on his back on Aug. 24, 2025, on a street during Car Free Day in Jakarta. A man runs carrying a boy on his back on Aug. 24, 2025, on a street during Car Free Day in Jakarta. (AFP/YASUYOSHI CHIBA)

T

he death of a runner during a marathon event in Jakarta last week has raised concerns about participant preparedness and emergency medical response, as long-distance running continues to gain popularity in the capital.

The BTN Jakarta International Marathon (Jakim), which featured 5K and 10K races on June 13 and half and full marathons on June 14, attracted around 45,500 participants. All races started and finished at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Central Jakarta.

The deceased runner, identified as Agus Putranadi from Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, reportedly collapsed at the 14-kilometer mark of the half marathon on Sunday. He was rushed to Siloam Hospital in Kebon Jeruk, West Jakarta, but later died.

His death prompted public scrutiny over the adequacy of medical support at large-scale running events. In response, Jakim medical director Andhika Raspati said organizers had expanded medical coverage by 35 percent compared with last year's event, deploying 257 personnel across 10 medical tents, 21 ambulances and 40 mobile medical units along the 42-kilometer route.

“We increased the number of medical personnel even though the daily number of participants [24,000] was lower than last year’s [33,000],” Andhika said in a statement, adding that all personnel had undergone training, briefings and operational preparations to ensure optimal medical services throughout the event.

Read also: Grassroots sports clubs emerge to push more Jakartans to exercise

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The incident also sparked debate over the physical readiness of participants taking part in endurance events.

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
Protest works

Protest works

Related Article

Fatality at Jakarta marathon raises concerns on safety, readiness

Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

Gen Z’s dominance in the “pay later” era

Baduy uphold asceticism, indigenous wisdom against modern schooling

Kenyan runners dominate Jakarta International Marathon

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
Protest works

Protest works

More in Indonesia

 View more
illustration of domestic workers
Society

Four Malaysians arrested over alleged abuse of Indonesian domestic workers
A man runs carrying a boy on his back on Aug. 24, 2025, on a street during Car Free Day in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Fatality at Jakarta marathon raises concerns on safety, readiness
Forest rangers and policemen pose on June 10, 2025, in front of a demolished illegal structure inside the Tesso Nilo National Park in Pelalawan regency, Riau. The personnel are part of the Garuda Task Force for Forest Enforcement to rehabilitate forest areas in Indonesia.
Archipelago

Six settlers in Tesso Nilo National Park sentenced to six months in prison

Highlight
A picture taken on June 19, 2026 shows the site of an Israeli attack that destroyed houses and carpentry shops in the village of Al-Qlailah in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
Middle East and Africa

Israel, Hezbollah agree ceasefire as US-Iran deal under strain
Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha celebrates with his national flag at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on June 15, 2026.
Editorial

A shifting soccer world
A Palestinian man inspects the damage inside a mosque reportedly burnt by Israeli settlers over night, in the Israeli occupied West Bank village of Jiljlia, just north of the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 17, 2026. Expanding Israeli settlements has been a policy under successive Israeli governments but has accelerated under the current prime minister's coalition, which is backed by far-right allies. More than 500,000 Israelis now live in the West Bank. excluding east Jerusalem, in settlements that are illegal under international law, among some three million Palestinians.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia strongly condemns mosque attacks in West Bank

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Archaeologists discover 'never before seen' pre-Hispanic ruins in Mexico
Americas

World Cup delivers uneven fortunes for Vancouver's small businesses
Middle East and Africa

Lebanon state media says five dead in fresh Israeli strikes on south
Asia & Pacific

Australia vows to rein in any H5N1 bird flu after confirming first case
Sports

Mum is here! Vozinha's World Cup wish comes true
Sports

US down Australia to reach World Cup knockout rounds, Brazil swat Haiti
Economy

A decade on, Brexit still bites for UK small businesses
Europe

Europe swelters as more heat records set to tumble
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Fatality at Jakarta marathon raises concerns on safety, readiness

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.