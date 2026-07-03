Transparency concerns cloud cybersecurity bill deliberations

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s lawmakers begin deliberating the long-awaited Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Bill, rights advocates and experts are urging greater public participation, warning that several vaguely worded provisions could threaten privacy, freedom of expression and legal certainty.
Earlier this week, the government and the House of Representatives’ Commission I, which oversees defense and communications, established a working committee to deliberate the bill after it was included in the House’s 2026 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list.
First proposed in 2019 but left dormant for years, the bill was revived late last year as the Law Ministry submitted a revised draft in response to a series of major cyberattacks targeting public services and critical digital infrastructure.
One major incident was the ransomware attack on the Temporary National Data Center (PDNS 2) in 2024, which disrupted public services for weeks and exposed longstanding weaknesses in Indonesia’s cybersecurity governance.
“Because of these [challenges], the state’s presence is crucial in protecting cyberspace and the digital ecosystem,” Deputy Law Minister Edward “Eddy” O.S. Hiariej told lawmakers during a working meeting at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday.
The 68-article bill would establish Indonesia’s first comprehensive legal framework for cybersecurity, covering governance, protection of critical information infrastructure, cyber crisis management, artificial intelligence, investigations and criminal sanctions for cyber offenses.
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