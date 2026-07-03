TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia posts first trade deficit in six years
BGN graft case shows police accountability reform cannot wait
Massive fire breaks out in Tangerang’s Jatiwaringin landfill
Three Kalimantan orangutans released into wild
Businesses urge easing of quarantine rules amid rising logistics costs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia posts first trade deficit in six years
BGN graft case shows police accountability reform cannot wait
Massive fire breaks out in Tangerang’s Jatiwaringin landfill
Three Kalimantan orangutans released into wild
Businesses urge easing of quarantine rules amid rising logistics costs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Transparency concerns cloud cybersecurity bill deliberations

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 3, 2026 Published on Jul. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-07-02T18:05:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House of Representatives Commission I deputy chair Sukamta (second right) hands the list of issues for deliberation of the Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill to Deputy Law Minister Edward “Eddy“ O.S. Hiariej (second left) during a working meeting on June 29 at the House complex in Senayan, Jakarta. House of Representatives Commission I deputy chair Sukamta (second right) hands the list of issues for deliberation of the Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill to Deputy Law Minister Edward “Eddy“ O.S. Hiariej (second left) during a working meeting on June 29 at the House complex in Senayan, Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

A

s lawmakers begin deliberating the long-awaited Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Bill, rights advocates and experts are urging greater public participation, warning that several vaguely worded provisions could threaten privacy, freedom of expression and legal certainty.

Earlier this week, the government and the House of Representatives’ Commission I, which oversees defense and communications, established a working committee to deliberate the bill after it was included in the House’s 2026 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list.

First proposed in 2019 but left dormant for years, the bill was revived late last year as the Law Ministry submitted a revised draft in response to a series of major cyberattacks targeting public services and critical digital infrastructure.

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

From The Weekender

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

Read on The Weekender

One major incident was the ransomware attack on the Temporary National Data Center (PDNS 2) in 2024, which disrupted public services for weeks and exposed longstanding weaknesses in Indonesia’s cybersecurity governance.

“Because of these [challenges], the state’s presence is crucial in protecting cyberspace and the digital ecosystem,” Deputy Law Minister Edward “Eddy” O.S. Hiariej told lawmakers during a working meeting at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday.

The 68-article bill would establish Indonesia’s first comprehensive legal framework for cybersecurity, covering governance, protection of critical information infrastructure, cyber crisis management, artificial intelligence, investigations and criminal sanctions for cyber offenses.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Delayed election law revision sparks fear of tighter presidential nominations

Popular

Indonesia posts first trade deficit in six years

Indonesia posts first trade deficit in six years
BGN graft case shows police accountability reform cannot wait

BGN graft case shows police accountability reform cannot wait
Massive fire breaks out in Tangerang’s Jatiwaringin landfill

Massive fire breaks out in Tangerang’s Jatiwaringin landfill

Related Article

Transparency concerns cloud cybersecurity bill deliberations

Pressure mounts for probe into five deaths in military-run cooperative training

Indonesia’s civil–military boundaries under new pressure

Indonesia lost Rp 9.1 trillion to online fraud, report suggests

Safeguarding autonomy in AI systems

Popular

Indonesia posts first trade deficit in six years

Indonesia posts first trade deficit in six years
BGN graft case shows police accountability reform cannot wait

BGN graft case shows police accountability reform cannot wait
Massive fire breaks out in Tangerang’s Jatiwaringin landfill

Massive fire breaks out in Tangerang’s Jatiwaringin landfill

More in Indonesia

 View more
An Indonesian Military (TNI) medic checks the blood pressure of a villager in Soanggama village, Hitadipa district, Intan Jaya regency, Central Papua, in this undated picture issued on Nov. 23. The soldiers are part of the Operation Command (Koops) Habema, a TNI task force to maintain security in Papua and quell the Free Papua Organization (OPM) rebels.
Archipelago

TNI recovers body of American pilot killed by rebels in Papua
A school boy squats while holding his head in his hands in this undated illustration of childhood bullying.
Archipelago

Alleged bullying death of 16-year-old renews fears of school violence
A voter casts his ballot into a ballot box at a polling station during a revote on Dec. 3, 2024, for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Politics

Political parties respect court ruling upholding direct regional elections

Highlight
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Economy

Factories struggling amid muted demand, surging costs
Defendant Nadiem Anwar Makarim (center), who is on trial in an alleged corruption case involving the procurement of Chromebook laptops at the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry, arrives with supporters at the Corruption Court in Central Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. The court was scheduled to deliver its verdict in the case.
Editorial

Justice on trial
House of Representatives Commission I deputy chair Sukamta (second right) hands the list of issues for deliberation of the Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill to Deputy Law Minister Edward “Eddy“ O.S. Hiariej (second left) during a working meeting at the House complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on June 29, 2026.
Politics

Transparency concerns cloud cybersecurity bill deliberations

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

TNI recovers body of American pilot killed by rebels in Papua
Academia

Battery metals recovery runs into stop-start EV market
Companies

PAL, Naval Group begin construction of Scorpène submarines ahead of schedule
Asia & Pacific

Indonesians seeking repatriation surge as Cambodia cracks down on scam centers
Academia

The golden age of India-Indonesia relations is unfolding
Markets

Asian markets rise as beaten tech stocks enjoy respite from selling
Academia

Death by omission: The true cost of militarizing cooperatives
Economy

Slowing US job growth poses midterms challenge for Trump
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Transparency concerns cloud cybersecurity bill deliberations

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.