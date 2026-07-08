Public Works Minister in hot water as family listed in official trip

Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo (center) inspects the construction progress of the East Java 4 People's School (Sekolah Rakyat) on June 15 in Muncar, Banyuwangi, East Java. The government aims to have 93 People's Schools across Indonesia operational and ready to welcome students at the start of the new academic year in July 2026. (Antara/Budi Candra Setya)

P ublic Works Minister Dody Hanggodo has come under scrutiny after an official ministry document listed his wife and daughter as members of a planned delegation to the United States, drawing questions from the Indonesian Ombudsman and the public over transparency and the use of state facilities.

The controversy erupted after a letter issued by the Public Works Ministry and widely circulated on social media showed eight delegates scheduled to travel to New York from July 13 to 19. Signed by ministry secretary-general Apri Artoto on June 29, the document lists Dody's wife, Irma Hermawati, and daughter, Aurellia Tsabitha Meidirama, among the participants. It states that Irma would travel on a diplomatic passport, while Aurellia would use an ordinary passport.

According to the document, the Indonesian delegation is expected to attend the High-level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the New Urban Agenda, convened by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and organized by the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). The meeting is scheduled for July 16 and 17 in New York.

The inclusion of Dody's family members in the official delegation has triggered criticism online, with many questioning whether their participation is necessary and whether it is consistent with the government's austerity drive launched by President Prabowo Subianto.

The ministry confirmed that Irma and Aurellia had been included in the travel documents but denied that any state funds would be used to finance their participation.

“I must emphasize that no state budget will be used to cover the expenses of family members. If any family members take part in the travel, all costs will be borne personally,” Apri said Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

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