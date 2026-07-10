Constitutional Court's independence at risk as MPR seeks key role

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he People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) has sought a greater role in providing input to the Constitutional Court on constitutional interpretation before the court issues rulings in relevant cases, prompting experts to warn against political interference in judicial independence.
The matter was formalized in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday following a meeting between leaders of the assembly and court justices, aimed at strengthening communication between the two institutions.
The meeting took place during the MPR leaders' visit to the country's top court as part of the assembly's outreach to state institutions ahead of its annual plenary session next month, when President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to deliver his State of the Nation address ahead of Independence Day.
Speaking after the closed-door talks, MPR chairman Ahmad Muzani said the two institutions had agreed to respect each other’s constitutional authority while improving communication on matters concerning constitutional interpretation.
Muzani, also a senior politician of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, argued that because the MPR is responsible for amending the 1945 Constitution, its views on the intent behind constitutional provisions should be taken into account before the court rules on cases involving constitutional interpretation.
"Before the Constitutional Court reaches a decision on constitutional interpretation, we hope it also considers the MPR's views on the intent behind the Constitution when it was drafted or amended," he said, according to a court press release.
Read also: MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
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